Nam Định set for semi-finals clash with Selangor at Petaling Jaya

HÀ NỘI — V.League 1 champions Nam Định head to Malaysia on Wednesday, aiming to seize a vital first-leg advantage against hosts Selangor in the ASEAN Club Championship 2025/26 semi-finals at Petaling Jaya Stadium.

Nam Định are the only Vietnamese side to reach the last four and arrive with an unbeaten record from the group stage, taking 13 points from five matches with four wins and one draw to top Group B. Selangor progressed as runners-up in Group A with nine points from five games.

Coach Vũ Hồng Việt said his side must combine discipline with strong mental preparation to overcome a dangerous opponent.

“Selangor are a significant challenge and will certainly present many difficulties. However, Nam Định’s goal is to beat Selangor to reach the final. Thorough preparation, tactically and mentally, will be the decisive factor in the upcoming matches,” Việt said.

A key driver of Nam Định’s run has been naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son, who leads the tournament scoring charts with seven goals in five appearances. His movement and finishing have underpinned the team’s unbeaten campaign.

Selangor, meanwhile, come into the tie in a confident mood after a 4-0 domestic win over Penang. Under head coach Kim Pan-gon, the Malaysian side have developed an assertive, high-pressing style with a strong attacking edge.

Petaling Jaya Stadium has proved a formidable venue. Selangor were unbeaten at home in the group stage, including a 2-0 win over another Vietnamese side, HCM City Police. Much of their threat comes from the flanks, where the pace and agility of wingers Alvin Fortes and Faisal Halim stretch defences.

Nam Định have also posted solid domestic results, including wins over HCM City Police and Đà Nẵng, but faces a sterner examination away from home.

Việt is expected to prioritise defensive organisation to absorb pressure and limit Selangor’s attacking rhythm, while looking to spring quickly in transition. Maintaining shape and composure will be critical if the visitors are to gain a foothold in the tie.

One likely flashpoint is on the wing, where defender Văn Kiên could be tasked with containing Faisal Halim, Selangor’s main attacking outlet, who has a record of scoring against Vietnamese opposition. Nam Định’s defensive concentration, particularly Kiên’s positioning, may determine whether they can keep a clean sheet.

The midfield battle also promises to be physical. Nam Định’s foreign pair, Caio Cesar and Brenner Marlos, will be tested by Selangor’s Al Rawabdeh and Nooa Laine. Control in this area could allow Nam Định to launch quick counter-attacks for Xuân Son to exploit.

A draw in Malaysia would represent a positive outcome for Nam Định, leaving them well placed ahead of the return leg at Thiên Trường Stadium on May 13. — VNS