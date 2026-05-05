First woman champion of terraced fields race shines

The first woman finisher of the unprecedented terraced fields race, Dấu chân mùa nước đổ (Footprints in the Watering Season), Phạm Thị Bạn, 39, shared with Việt Nam News her joy after completing the meaningful race.

Congratulations on taking part in this special race, Dấu chân mùa nước đổ, Mù Cang Chải 2026. Tell us about this race.

On April 30, I took part in the Lào Cai Race and won two gold medals in the 5km and 21km events. After that, my friend invited me to join this race. When I heard its name, I immediately fell in love with it, and it felt even more meaningful as it took place during the National Reunification and Labour Day holiday. It is such a unique and symbolic race that I decided right away to take part.

How did it feel?

This is the only race where I found myself laughing from the first step until the last one. It was so joyful and uplifting. This race showcases the beauty of Mù Cang Chải to people across the country and brings them to the magnificent terraced fields during watering season.

This race is very special as I have never heard of a race that runs up terraced fields. As it was the first edition, the organising committee did not divide participants into men’s and women’s categories. Everyone started at the same time. We women can never beat the men if we are placed in the same category. I finished first among the women but I did not wear my watch and the organisers only record the top five overall finishers. But next year I am coming back and I hope to finish first.

How do you train?

I’m one of the 88 Runners in Vĩnh Phúc City, my home town. I’ve been training to win prizes and have been among the top elite runners in many races. I run almost every month and have won 52 prizes since I started running two years ago. I focus only on shorter distances of 3km, 5km, 10km and 21km. The longest race was the Bắc Ninh Marathon 2025.

I run twice a week and on other days I do physical training workouts to work on my muscles, tendons and general endurance.

I’m married with two children and I work full time, so I can only train early in the morning during weekdays and at the weekends. I’m very grateful that my husband fully supports my passion and my children are very proud of their mother. They tell their friends about the races I have won. I sometimes take them to run with me, but just for fun.

I’m quite busy as I run every month, but last week I ran three races.

Could you tell the specific details of this race so others can get themselves ready if they want to?

I felt alright first stepping onto the fields. The first ten steps, the fields were dry, so I ran well. But then we had to run on the watered fields with mud as deep as 20cm. Each step is as high as 1.5–1.8m. I stand only at 1.5m, so in watered fields it must have been 2m for me to climb up. I had to gather all my strength to lift myself up to the next level. It was challenging, but I was very focused, so it was very fulfilling.

When I got to the finisher and picked my flag pole, I was cheered on with all the men who finished, everyone standing along the fields and cheers from my co-runners. I was elated.

Standing at the top looking back, I saw some other fellow runners having to work really hard to get over the height and they got all bundled up in muddy water, but everyone was laughing.

Someone asked me if I had ever DNF (did not finish) in all the races I ran, but it never came to my mind to call it quits. I always tried to reach the finish. There were times when I had to grab the soil with my toes and sprint up, but I never wanted to call it quits.

I was told that the MCC Trail organisers originally planned for the race to include 300 steps but later reduced it to 100. Even if it had been 300 steps, I would have taken part.

When's your next race?

In two weeks’ time, I will be running the Hoàng Su Phì Terraced Fields race. I have already registered and this time there is a women’s category. I will then take part in the Sa Pa Watering Season race. Both races have a women’s category.

This is the watering season across all northern mountainous provinces, so I will be running from the north-western fields of Mù Cang Chải to the north-eastern fields of Hoàng Su Phì. I have nothing to complain about.

Good luck!