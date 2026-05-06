HDBank National Futsal Championship kicks off across two cities

HÀ NỘI — The HDBank National Futsal Championship 2026 will kick off on May 9 in HCM City and Hà Nội, launching a closely watched season that links domestic success with regional and continental ambitions.

The tournament will feature eight teams, including Hà Nội, Luxury Hạ Long, Sahako, Thái Sơn Bắc and Thái Sơn Nam - HCM City.

Teams will compete in a double round-robin format, playing home and away matches to determine the final standings.

The first leg is scheduled from May 9 to June 10, followed by the second leg from June 21 to July 2. Matches will be staged at two main venues: the Chánh Hưng Ward Futsal Gymnasium and the Cầu Giấy Gymnasium.

This season carries added significance as it aligns with the international competition calendar following the Asian Football Confederation’s decision to revive its club-level tournament. The national champions will represent Việt Nam at the 2027 AFC Futsal Club Championship, while the runners-up will qualify for the 2027 AFF Futsal Club Championship.

With clubs stepping up preparations, the 2026 HDBank National Futsal Championship is expected to deliver a competitive and engaging season, reinforcing its position as the country’s top futsal league and building momentum for international competition. — VNS