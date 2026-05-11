U17 Việt Nam to face must-win UAE clash after South Korea setback

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese U17 team were unable to pull off a surprise against South Korea U17, falling 1 - 4 in their second Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia on early Monday morning (Hà Nội time).

The result means Việt Nam cannot secure an instant place at the U17 FIFA World Cup. They must wait for the decisive final Group C encounter against the U17 UAE on May 14.

This match will be crucial for Việt Nam’s hopes of finishing in the top positions to reach the quarter-finals, while also keeping their dream alive of attending the world’s biggest football festival for U17 teams.

Việt Nam entered the game against South Korea with great caution against an opponent widely regarded as stronger in terms of physique, physical strength and experience.

From the opening whistle, South Korea quickly pushed forward and pressed Việt Nam relentlessly. However, Việt Nam’s defence remained well-organised, dealing effectively with threats and making it difficult for the visitors to breach goalkeeper Lý Xuân Hòa.

After an early period of difficulty, Việt Nam gradually found their footing with a disciplined, counter-attacking approach. Although they did not control possession, they knew how to make the most of their opportunities. In the 33rd minute, Đào Quý Vương delivered a delicate pass to release Lê Sỹ Bách, who finished from a dangerous angle to give Việt Nam the lead. That goal helped Việt Nam play with more confidence and they went into the break ahead 1 - 0.

In the second half, South Korea intensified their pressure in search of an equaliser. Goalkeeper Hòa repeatedly stood firm with impressive saves, including a brilliant stop to deny Ahn Joo-Wan’s close-range effort in the 51st minute. For much of the half, Việt Nam remained steady, frustrating their opponents even as they were under constant pressure.

The turning point came in the closing minutes. In the 83rd minute, An Sun-hyun curled in a beautiful free kick to level the score at 1 - 1 for South Korea. Just moments later, Việt Nam lost concentration when they believed the South Korean attackers were offside, allowing the visitors to score and take a 2 - 1 lead.

While Việt Nam pushed forward looking for an equaliser, they continued to concede space, and South Korea added further goals in the 88th and 90+2 minutes to seal a final 4 - 1 victory. — VNS