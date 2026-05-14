Việt Nam seal historic U17 World Cup place

Anh Đức

One year after suffering heartbreak against the United Arab Emirates in the AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers, Việt Nam dramatically turned the tables to book a historic place at the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Cristiano Roland’s side produced a stunning 3-2 comeback victory over the UAE in the final Group C match of the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup, securing progression to both the quarter-finals and Việt Nam’s first-ever U17 World Cup.

The result carried extra emotion after the same opponents denied Việt Nam a World Cup place in the penultimate group-stage match of the 2025 tournament, when a late UAE equaliser ended their hopes.

This time, however, Roland’s players held their nerve.

Despite falling behind just seconds after kick-off through Sultan Al Mheiri, Việt Nam responded with goals from Chu Ngọc Nguyễn Lực and Nguyễn Minh Thuỷ before Adam Mahrous levelled again for the UAE with a spectacular strike. Nguyễn Mạnh Cường eventually sealed the historic victory with a decisive header in the second half.

The high-stakes encounter exploded into life almost immediately. Just 16 seconds after kick-off, the UAE opened the scoring following a flowing attacking move that sent Al Mheiri through on goal. The forward finished calmly past goalkeeper Lý Xuân Hoà.

But Roland’s side refused to panic. Having recovered from difficult situations before, Việt Nam stayed committed to their possession-based approach, at times controlling as much as 75 per cent of the ball.

After sustained pressure on UAE goalkeeper Josh Bentley, who plays for Ipswich Town in England, Việt Nam found an equaliser late in the first half from a set piece.

In the 39th minute, Lực curled a superb effort from just outside the six-yard box into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

Knowing only a win would guarantee progress to the knockout stage, Việt Nam continued attacking after the interval. Just two minutes into the second half, Lê Trọng Đại Nhân capitalised on a defensive error before setting up Minh Thuỷ, who finished to give Việt Nam the lead for the first time.

The UAE responded in the 56th minute through substitute Adam Mahrous, who controlled the ball brilliantly before curling a powerful left-footed shot into the top corner.

With only one point before the match, the UAE pushed more players forward in search of victory. But as the Emiratis increased the pressure, Việt Nam struck again.

In the 69th minute, Cường burst across the box to meet a corner and powered a header past Bentley, whose reaction came too late to stop the effort.

Việt Nam then defended resolutely during the final 20 minutes as fans roared from the stands. Roland’s players withstood repeated UAE attacks before the final whistle sparked wild celebrations on the pitch.

The victory made Roland’s team the fourth Vietnamese football side to qualify for a FIFA World Cup, following the national futsal team, the men’s U20 team and the women’s national team.

Elsewhere in Group C, South Korea drew 0-0 with Yemen, meaning Việt Nam finished top of the group. They will face Australia U17 on Saturday, having beaten the Australians 2-1 last month in the AFF U17 Championship. — VNS