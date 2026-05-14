Minh makes history as first Vietnamese golfer at Arnold Palmer Cup

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Anh Minh has reached a new milestone, both personally and for Việt Nam, after he was selected to compete in the prestigious Arnold Palmer Cup 2026, an annual Ryder Cup-style international golf tournament featuring top men’s and women’s collegiate/university golfers.

At just 18 years old, Minh is not only the first Vietnamese player to compete in the tournament, but also the first from Oregon State University to earn a place in the competition.

From the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I, the highest division of intercollegiate athletics sanctioned by the NCAA in the US, the freshman is one of 24 players from 15 different countries named to the cup's international team.

They will tee off against the powerful US team from June 29 to July 5 at the Tralee Golf Links in Ireland, a challenging course on the rugged Atlantic coast.

Minh received his place after brilliant performances in several different tournaments in the US under the Oregon jersey.

His latest achievement was taking second place at the West Coast Conference Championships earlier this month, after a triumph at the Bandon Dunes Championship in March.

The teen was named the West Coast Conference's Freshman Men's Golfer of the Year on May 6.

In Ireland, Minh and his teammates will compete in mixed four-ball, mixed foursomes and singles matches with both men and women playing side by side.

“I am very happy to have secured this place. This has been one of my goals since entering university. I feel grateful for what I have and I am very much looking forward to going to Ireland to play with my teammates,” said Minh.

He added that he believes he is a consistent golfer, but still needs to improve.

“I think my strength is consistency. I tee off quite well, and my short game is also decent. Of course, there are still many things to improve, but currently I feel quite pleased with the playing style,” Minh said, noting that he aims to play in the PGA Tour after his graduation.

Co-founded by Arnold Palmer and the Golf Coaches Association of America in 1997, the Arnold Palmer Cup promotes youths' character development and showcases top amateur talent.

The tournament also aims to foster camaraderie and honour the legacy of 'The King' Arnold Palmer by bridging the gap between top collegiate players and professional golf.

In its nearly 30-year history, over 250 former participants have earned cards on the PGA, DP World or LPGA Tours, with many representing their regions in the Ryder, Presidents and Solheim Cups. — VNS