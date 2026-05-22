Party chief, State President Tô Lâm to pay official visit to Thailand

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly will pay an official visit to Thailand during May 27–29.

The visit is made at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse, according to an announcement released on Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit takes place as relations between Việt Nam and Thailand continue to develop positively under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, with both sides seeking to expand cooperation across trade, investment, tourism and regional coordination.

Thailand remains Việt Nam's largest trading partner in ASEAN. Two-way trade reached US$22.1 billion in 2025, up 9 per cent year-on-year. Việt Nam's exports to Thailand rose 12.7 per cent to US$8.8 billion, while imports increased 6.7 per cent to $13.3 billion.

The Vietnamese community in Thailand numbers more than 100,000 people, mainly concentrated in northeastern provinces. Thai authorities have recognised the legal status of overseas Vietnamese residents in terms of residency and employment, with many members of the community holding respected positions in local society.

Around 2,000-3,000 Vietnamese students are currently studying and conducting research in Thailand. — VNS