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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam to actively contribute to success of ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit

May 21, 2026 - 21:27
The ministers reaffirmed ASEAN’s commitment to closely coordinate with Russia to ensure the success of the summit, thereby upholding ASEAN centrality and maintaining balance in ASEAN’s relations with its partners, especially amid current regional and global uncertainties.
An informal online consultation meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers was held on May 21 to prepare for the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung led a Vietnamese delegation to an expanded informal online consultation meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers to prepare for the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit.

The event was chaired by Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa P. Lazaro, Chair of ASEAN 2026.

ASEAN foreign ministers shared views on the significance and importance of the summit commemorating the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations, scheduled to take place in Kazan, Russia, on June 17–18, 2026. They affirmed the political commitment, strategic orientation, and renewed momentum for the ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership and broader cooperation in the coming period.

The ministers reaffirmed ASEAN’s commitment to closely coordinate with Russia to ensure the success of the summit, thereby upholding ASEAN centrality and maintaining balance in ASEAN’s relations with its partners, especially amid current regional and global uncertainties.

At the meeting, the ministers also shared assessments of recent developments in Myanmar and reaffirmed that the Five-Point Consensus remains the main guiding framework for ASEAN’s engagement and support in promoting dialogue, reconciliation, peace, and long-term stability.

The framework also aims to address humanitarian, development, and economic reconstruction issues in Myanmar, contributing to regional peace, security, stability, and ASEAN Community-building. At the same time, the ministers agreed that in light of recent developments and the spirit of the ASEAN Community, the bloc should adopt a more proactive approach.

Speaking at the meeting, FM Trung appreciated the coordination and preparations made by ASEAN member states and Russia for the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit. He affirmed that Vietnam would actively participate in the summit and contribute to its success.

He also echoed the views of many countries in supporting ASEAN’s continued active, constructive, and comprehensive engagement with Myanmar based on the Five-Point Consensus, including dialogue mechanisms within the framework of the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit.

Such efforts, he noted, would help uphold ASEAN centrality and contribute positively to national reconciliation, peace, stability, and development in Myanmar and the wider region. — VNA/VNS

ASEAN

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