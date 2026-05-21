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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Cuba partner to publish selected works by leader Fidel Castro Ruz

May 21, 2026 - 10:02
The translation, editing and publication of the selected works in Spanish, English and Vietnamese carries profound political and cultural value, said Vũ Trọng Lâm, Director of the Sự Thật National Political Publishing House.
The talks between the Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House and Cuba’s Fidel Castro Ruz Centre in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — Photo nxbctqg.org.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House and Cuba’s Fidel Castro Ruz Centre have agreed to coordinate the publication of "Obras Escogidas" by Raúl Castro (selected works), marking a significant joint effort to preserve and promote the Cuban leader’s ideological legacy while deepening bilateral ties.

The agreement was discussed at talks in Hà Nội on Wednesday, held during a working visit to Việt Nam by a delegation from the Fidel Castro Ruz Centre from May 18-22, led by Dr. Réne González Barrios.

Addressing the meeting, Vũ Trọng Lâm, Director of the Sự Thật National Political Publishing House, highlighted the practical significance of the visit in further strengthening the special friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba.

Highlighting the special bond of solidarity between Việt Nam and Cuba, and the importance of the joint publishing project, Lâm affirmed that, for the Vietnamese people, leader Fidel Castro Ruz has always been a great and loyal friend, associated with his immortal words “For Việt Nam, Cuba is willing to shed its own blood.”

The translation, editing and publication of the selected works in Spanish, English and Vietnamese carries profound political and cultural value, he said, noting that upon receiving the proposal from the Cuban side, the publishing house promptly initiated preparations and worked closely with its partner on editing, content review, design and finalisation to ensure accuracy, consistency and historical and political integrity.

Despite time zone differences and connectivity conditions, editorial teams from both sides have maintained regular coordination to keep the project on schedule. Based on trial prints, they will finalise content for official publication, with an initial 100 sets of Spanish-language edition scheduled to be airlifted to Cuba before August 1 for activities marking the 100th birth anniversary of leader Fidel Castro (August 13, 1926-2026).

For his part, Barrios expressed appreciation for the Vietnamese publisher’s active cooperation and support, voicing confidence that the project will be successfully completed thanks to the shared sense of responsibility and special affection between the two sides.

The Cuban people deeply value Việt Nam’s solidarity and support for Cuba during difficult periods, he said, stressing that the publication is a task of special significance, contributing to the preservation and dissemination of the Cuban leader’s ideological legacy to readers around the world.

According to Barrios, the Fidel Castro Ruz Centre is overseeing the English translation of the collection with contributions from experts well-versed in Castro’s thought, while the Vietnamese edition will be organised by the Vietnamese publisher.

The two sides also agreed to explore developing a digital bookshelf on leader Fidel Castro and expand cooperation in publishing works on Việt Nam-Cuba relations in the future.

During the meeting, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration in translation, editing, publishing and distribution of theoretical, political and historical publications.

The Obras Escogidas collection comprises 23 volumes, totalling around 16,000 pages.

It systematically compiles the Cuban leader’s speeches, writings, interviews, messages and key documents throughout his revolutionary career, offering a comprehensive reflection of his ideology, leadership and the milestones of the Cuban Revolution, from the struggle for power, protection of revolutionary achievements to national construction and development along a socialist path.

Beyond its historical and theoretical value for Cuba, the collection’s perspectives on peace, social justice, sustainable development and international relations remain relevant for many developing countries today.

The joint publication contributes to honouring leader Fidel Castro’s enduring legacy and stands as a vivid testament to the unwavering and special solidarity between the Parties, States and people of Việt Nam and Cuba. — VNA/VNS

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