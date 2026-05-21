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Home Politics & Law

Foreign minister welcomes ambassadors of African nations

May 21, 2026 - 21:31
Highlighting Africa’s rising global standing, potential and unity, Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung stressed the need to build mutual trust and understanding as the bedrock for advancing bilateral ties.
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung (centre) with the Group of African Ambassadors to Việt Nam, ahead of the 63rd anniversary of Africa Day (May 25). — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for the Group of African Ambassadors to Việt Nam, ahead of the 63rd anniversary of Africa Day (May 25).

Trung extended warm congratulations to the African governments and people, and the African community living and working in Việt Nam as well on the occasion.

Recalling that President Hồ Chí Minh once joined African activists in anti-imperialism movements, he said those historical ties have forged a special bond. Both sides, he noted, have stood in solidarity and backed each other consistently, from the struggle for national independence through to the present.

Highlighting Africa’s rising global standing, potential and unity, Trung stressed the need to build mutual trust and understanding as the bedrock for advancing bilateral ties.

He called for tangible steps to boost substantive cooperation in trade, investment, energy, food security, health care, tourism, non-traditional security challenges, and mutual liaison at multilateral forums.

The host also proposed that both sides identify effective bilateral and trilateral cooperation mechanisms to share experience and push joint initiatives.

Moroccan Ambassador Jamale Chouaibi, head of the group, congratulated Việt Nam on the success of its 14th National Party Congress and recent 16th National Assembly and all-level People’s Council elections. He also praised Việt Nam's economic performance and its increasingly prominent global standing.

The ambassadors said African nations highly value Việt Nam's capabilities, seeing the country as a trusted partner and a development model. They wished to further broaden cooperation in food security, health care, mineral processing, capacity building, education-training, and tourism.

Echoing Trung’s call for effective cooperation mechanisms, they suggested refining legal frameworks and drafting action plans accompanied by monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, while facilitating trade, travel and people-to-people exchanges.

Trung welcomed the group’s initiatives, especially those designed to accelerate free trade agreement talks and establishment of an African Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam, and boost African Union–ASEAN collaboration.

The minister also called on the group to closely coordinate with Việt Nam's foreign ministry units and hold regular exchanges on cooperation steps.

In closing, Trung voiced confidence that the group would serve as an effective bridge, lifting Việt Nam–Africa cooperation to a new level and contributing meaningfully to both sides’ development goals. — VNA/VNS

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