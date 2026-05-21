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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam pledges to contribute more to adaptive, future-ready ASEAN

May 21, 2026 - 17:09
The official reiterated Việt Nam's consistent position on the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) issue, emphasising that disputes and differences should be resolved by peaceful means with respect for independence, sovereignty and legitimate interests of countries
Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister General Nguyễn Tân Cương attended the 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting (ACDFM-23) on May 21. — Photo from the People's Army newspaper

HÀ NỘI — As an active and responsible member of ASEAN and the international community, the Việt Nam People's Army will continue contributing to a united, adaptive, and future-ready ASEAN, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister General Nguyễn Tân Cương told the 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting (ACDFM-23), held virtually on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Cương highly valued the meeting’s theme – “Navigating Our Future, Together”, describing it as timely and reflective of ASEAN’s aspiration for solidarity, shared development and a prosperous community actively and effectively responding to present and future challenges.

Regarding future cooperation among ASEAN militaries, he proposed several priority areas. These include strengthening ASEAN solidarity and centrality in the regional security architecture, enhancing strategic trust among defence forces, expanding practical cooperation in responding to non-traditional security threats, along with emerging technologies, education – training, and exchanges among ASEAN militaries, particularly among young officers.

He said such exchanges will help strengthen mutual understanding, foster friendship, and enhance connectivity among ASEAN armed forces, thereby laying a stronger foundation for future cooperation.

Discussing regional and international developments, the official reiterated Việt Nam's consistent position on the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) issue, emphasising that disputes and differences should be resolved by peaceful means with respect for independence, sovereignty and legitimate interests of countries, and in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Cương also underlined the country's support for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), as well as ongoing efforts to conclude a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) consistent with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS.

He announced that Việt Nam will host the third Việt Nam International Defence Expo and the ASEAN Armies Volleyball Tournament Plus in late 2026, expressing his hope for continued support from ASEAN member states for these events to strengthen solidarity, friendship and military ties across the region.

In his opening remarks, General Romeo S. Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, emphasised that peace, stability and resilience in the region could only be maintained through cooperation, mutual trust and shared responsibility.

Amid a complex and evolving security environment, the Philippine military chief noted that sustainable defence cooperation among ASEAN members has become more important than ever.

He said the meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of member states to strengthening mutual trust, enhancing coordination, promoting peace and stability across the region, and reinforcing ASEAN solidarity and collective resolve in the face of changing regional and global challenges.

The meeting adopted the ASEAN militaries’ two-year activity plan for 2026–28 as well as a joint declaration.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Philippines officially handed over the chairmanship of ACDFM-24 to Singapore. — VNA/VNS

ASEAN national security defence and security defence diplomacy

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