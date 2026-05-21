Annual media award Happy Việt Nam 2026 launched

HÀ NỘI — From everyday smiles to stories of resilience and creativity, organisers of the Happy Việt Nam 2026 media award are once again calling on people across the country and around the world to capture the spirit of modern Việt Nam through photography and video.

The award was launched on Thursday in Hà Nội at a ceremony co-organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Việt Nam Television and the Việt Nam Association of Photographic Artists.

Now in its fourth year, the Happy Việt Nam Award has expanded beyond a photography and video competition to become a broader public communication initiative in Việt Nam.

It provides an open creative forum where participants can tell their stories through images that are authentic, vivid and emotionally engaging.

As Việt Nam continues efforts to promote sustainable development, deepen international integration and place people at the centre of public policy, this year’s award aims to discover, honour and promote positive social values.

Organisers are inviting amateur and professional creators, both Vietnamese citizens and foreign nationals, to capture and share meaningful moments of life in Việt Nam today, from the pace of urban life and changes in rural communities to stories from highland, border and island areas.

The entries may portray simple smiles, determination in work, study and creativity, or positive developments in community life, contributing to what organisers describe as a truthful, multi-coloured portrait of a peaceful, developing and happy Việt Nam.

The competition will be held nationwide and includes two categories: photography and video.

Entrants must be aged 15 or above and may be Vietnamese citizens or foreign nationals. According to the organisers, submissions must be authentic, carry artistic and communicative value, reflect the country’s development achievements and convey a positive and humane message aligned with the theme Happiness in Simple Things.

Entries are being accepted from the launch date through the end of August.

Submissions must be made online via Happy Việt Nam.

Entries will be assessed in preliminary and final rounds by a panel comprising experts, journalists and photographic and film artists, with organisers saying the process is intended to ensure transparency and professional standards.

The awards ceremony is expected to take place in Hà Nội in the fourth quarter of this year.

Organisers said the award’s continuing message of a peaceful, developing and happy Việt Nam is expected to encourage national pride, inspire creativity and promote positive social values, while contributing to a more humane and sustainable national image internationally.

Details on the contest are available at https://happy.vietnam.vn/happy-vietnam/contest-rules.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trịnh Thị Thủy said: “There are images that, if not captured at the right moment, will be lost forever.

"There are stories of everyday life that, while simple, contain a profound beauty about the people and life of Việt Nam. It is those authentic moments that give the award its vitality and present Việt Nam to the international community as familiar, genuine and compelling.”

A nation is defined not only by the size of its economy or its scientific and technological capabilities but also by its ability to spread values, build social trust and shape its national image across international media.

“In today’s digital environment, every positive piece of information, authentic image and humane story about Việt Nam and its people helps form the country’s authoritative narrative,” said Thủy.

She said the country’s greatest strength lies in its people and that its greatest creativity also comes from them. According to Thủy, the award provides a platform where that creativity can be awakened, shared and used to help build the nation’s image through the eyes of Vietnamese citizens.

“When millions of positive stories are shared and spread simultaneously, we do more than promote the country’s image. We help strengthen social confidence, increase consensus and enhance national reputation,” said Thủy.

Through authentic and emotionally resonant works, the award reinforces the Party and State’s people-centred approach, while deepening international understanding, goodwill and support for Việt Nam.

Thủy said she believed the award would help promote the image of a peaceful, stable, developing, humane and happy Việt Nam. She added that it would also contribute to the gradual development of a positive-content dataset and ecosystem for national digital communications, thereby bolstering soft power and strengthening Việt Nam’s standing in international media spaces.

“In the World Happiness Report 2026, Việt Nam remains among the world’s happiest countries and is one of those that has shown notable improvement in recent years. This reflects the country’s efforts to pursue economic development alongside social progress and equity, and to improve the quality of education, healthcare, culture and people’s living standards,” said Thủy.

She expressed confidence that, with active public engagement, the Happy Việt Nam 2026 Award would continue to succeed, generate positive social impact and contribute to enhancing Việt Nam’s image and standing on the international stage. — VNS