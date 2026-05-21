Using the roads in Việt Nam as a foreigner

Tony Kuschert*

After the death of a 70-year-old pedestrian, the laws for foreigners riding in Việt Nam have come into focus, with local police finding many foreigners flaunting road rules and others who seem to have little understanding of the laws.

The recent Việt Nam News article 'Khánh Hoà's police crackdown on unlicensed foreign motorbike riders' highlighted positive action by police in Nha Trang to make the roads safer. But, for a foreigner, what are the options to legally and safely ride on the roads in Việt Nam?

Admittedly, in the late 20th century and early 2000s, Việt Nam was seen as a very casual place when it came to compliance with laws, especially road rules. But the past does not reflect the current situation in this progressive country. This applies to many areas, including traffic regulations.

In 2022, the Government implemented new rules regarding alcohol consumption, making it very clear that all road users are responsible for ensuring they are not under the influence when operating a motor vehicle.

Over the following few years, the road rules underwent major changes, with heavier fines and numerous updates designed to make road users safer and improve traffic flow in cities. This included rules relating to children, helmets, speeding, riding on the sidewalk and intersections.

And the improvements continue as Việt Nam develops.

How the licensing system works for foreigners

Although still somewhat complex, all expats and tourists in Việt Nam need to understand the requirements before riding. A recent spate of deaths and injuries involving foreigners has brought renewed focus to this issue.

There are three ways to obtain a valid driver's licence here:

1. Get a Vietnamese Licence

If you are living in Việt Nam, you can obtain a Vietnamese driver’s licence through two different options.

Option 1 – Transfer your home-country licence

This is the most popular option. An expat living in Việt Nam can transfer their home licence and obtain a Vietnamese licence without testing.

To do this, you must have a valid driver’s or rider’s licence in your home country. If you want to ride a motorbike, your home licence must include a motorbike endorsement.

Your licence must also be translated. Many companies in Việt Nam provide this service. You must also undergo a medical examination.

This option is only available to expats holding a TRC (Temporary Residence Card). Foreigners on tourist or business visas cannot obtain a Vietnamese driver’s licence.

Option 2 – Take the Vietnamese driving test

This is less common, but a good option if you are considering living in Việt Nam for a long time. It requires completing a written test and a riding assessment. The conditions are similar to the licence transfer process, but you do not necessarily need a home‑country licence. In most cases, it is best to use an agent to assist with the process.

2. Get an International Driving Permit (IDP)

There is much confusion about IDPs in Việt Nam, but the system is simple when explained clearly.

There are three international conventions on road traffic. Việt Nam is only a party to one of them.

1926 Paris Convention – Now considered obsolete. Việt Nam was not part of it.

1949 Geneva Convention – Many countries joined, but many did not. Việt Nam is not a signatory.

a signatory. 1968 Vienna Convention – Việt Nam is a signatory.

Because the 1949 convention has 102 signatory countries and the 1968 convention has 86, many countries do not share an agreement with Việt Nam regarding IDPs.

This means that countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Israel, all signatories to the 1949 convention but not the 1968 convention, cannot issue an IDP that is valid for driving in Việt Nam.

3. Get a licence through the ASEAN Driving Licence Agreement (1985)

Việt Nam joined the ASEAN Agreement on the Recognition of Domestic Driving Licences on 22 January 1997. This agreement allows member states to use their domestic driver’s licence in any other member country without needing an IDP.

Member nations include the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Việt Nam and several others.

Essentially, a holder of a licence in any of these countries has free access to all other member countries to drive any vehicle as stated on their licence. In particular, if you hold a car licence only, you are not able to ride a motorbike in another country. You must hold the correct licence for the vehicle that you intend to drive.

Summary for foreigners

For foreigners wanting to ride or drive in Việt Nam, there are three main legal pathways to operate a motor vehicle for private use. For some nationalities, the process is more difficult than for others. Being legal on the road ensures your travel and medical insurance will cover you. That insurance is void if you are riding while intoxicated, so please do not drink and drive.

What is clear is that Việt Nam’s previously casual approach to road rules has changed. Turning a blind eye to violations is no longer the norm as Việt Nam’s road management systems continue to improve rapidly. You must comply with the road rules when you come to Việt Nam.

I will be completely honest: when I first came to Việt Nam in 2012 and walked into a rental shop to hire a motorbike, the attitude and advice were complacent and dismissive of the rules. But that was over a decade ago. Times have changed, and we must change with them. As a foreigner, expat or tourist, you need to make sure you follow Việt Nam’s road laws.

If you are unsure what to do or how to do it, seek advice from a law firm, agent or tour operator before getting on the road. Do not turn to social media for advice, as my experience shows that most people know very little about the current requirements. If you don’t do it the right way, it can be a costly mistake that may ruin your holiday and cost far more than you expected.

* Tony Kuschert is a freelancer, teacher and YouTuber living in the south of Việt Nam since 2013. He is married to a Vietnamese citizen and has insight into living in Việt Nam as an expat and local community member.