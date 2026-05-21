Former Lào Cai Province's Vice Chairman and 23 others prosecuted

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security announced on Wednesday evening that it had launched criminal proceedings against 24 additional suspects on various charges linked to a case involving Việt-Trung Mining and Metallurgy Co., Ltd. (VTM) and related entities, including Lê Ngọc Hưng, former Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lào Cai Province.

The move follows an expanded investigation by the ministry’s Department for Investigation of Corruption, Economic Crimes and Smuggling into alleged offences involving “violations of State regulations on the management and use of State assets causing losses and wastefulness; bribery; receiving bribes; abuse of position and power while performing official duties; abusing influence over persons in positions of authority for personal gain; and lack of responsibility causing damage to State, organisational and enterprise assets” at VTM and affiliated organisations.

Lê Ngọc Hưng, former Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lào Cai Province, has been charged with “abusing position and power while performing official duties” under Clause 1, Article 356 of the Criminal Code.

Đỗ Trường Giang, former Lào Cai Province’s Director of the Department of Industry and Trade, faces the same charge under the same provision.

Sixteen suspects have been charged with “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets causing losses and wastefulness” under Clause 3, Article 219 of the Criminal Code.

They include Ngô Sỹ Hiếu; Trần Trọng Mạnh, former Deputy General Director of VTM; Đỗ Văn Cường, former Chief Accountant of VTM; Nguyễn Tuấn Long and Trần Văn Cường, former Head of VTM’s Sales Department; Mai Văn Tinh; Đặng Thúc Kháng; Nguyễn Minh Xuân and Lê Phú Hưng, former members of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Steel Corporation; Đậu Văn Hùng, former General Director of VNS; Nguyễn Trọng Khôi, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Steel Corporation; Lê Xuân Tuấn, former Director of Lào Cai Mineral Joint Stock Company (LAMICO); Tạ Quang Thiều, former General Director of VTM; Nguyễn Đức Cường, former Head of VTM’s Planning and Investment Office; Nguyễn Chí Hùng, General Director of INFISCO Consultancy Design and Investment Services JSC; and Trần Duy Tôn, a specialist at the same company.

Two suspects, Nguyễn Duy Dũng, former Chief Accountant of VTM, and Trịnh Khôi Nguyên, former Head of Investment and Development at the Vietnam Steel Corporation and former Vice Chairman of VTM’s Member Council, have been charged with both “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets causing losses and wastefulness” under Clause 3, Article 219 of the Criminal Code, and “lack of responsibility causing damage to State, organisational and enterprise assets” under Article 179 of the Criminal Code.

Trần Tuấn Dũng, a member of VTM’s Member Council, has been charged with “lack of responsibility causing damage to State, organisational and enterprise assets” under Article 179 of the Criminal Code.

Bùi Sỹ Ngọc, Head of VTM’s Materials Office, has been charged with both “receiving bribes” under Article 354 of the Criminal Code and “lack of responsibility causing damage to State, organisational and enterprise assets” under Article 179.

Bùi Thanh Bình, General Director of VTM, faces an additional charge of “lack of responsibility causing damage to State, organisational and enterprise assets” under Article 179 of the Criminal Code.

Following approval by the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the ministry carried out the above procedural decisions and orders in accordance with the law.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence to substantiate the alleged offences committed by the accused, clarify any motives of personal gain, and review, seize and freeze assets to ensure the full recovery of losses for the State. — VNS