HPV vaccine to be included in mandatory inoculation programme

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has issued a circular adding diseases caused by the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) to the list of conditions requiring mandatory jabs under the country's Expanded Immunisation Programme.

Circular 13/2026/TT-BYT, taking effect this July, also adds regulations on managing vaccination data, procedures for after-vaccination adverse events and a mechanism to temporarily suspend vaccine use when signs of risk are present.

The circular's Article 3 includes a list of diseases requiring the use of vaccines and biological products in mandatory immunisation, as follows: Hepatitis B, tuberculosis, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, Haemophilus influenzae type B disease, measles, rubella, Japanese encephalitis, rotavirus diarrhoea, pneumococcal disease, human HPV disease, along with other diseases as stipulated by the Minister of Health.

The list of diseases for which vaccines and biological products are mandatory for epidemic control includes diphtheria, polio, whooping cough, rubella, measles, tetanus, invasive diseases caused by Haemophilus influenzae type B, tuberculosis, rabies, COVID-19, and other infectious diseases under the recommendations of the World Health Organization and as decided by the Minister of Health.

Aslo according to the circular, the National Vaccination Management System is an information system for the management, use and sharing of vaccination data across the country, including sub-systems for managing vaccination recipients, vaccines, biological products, vaccination procedures, statistics, reporting and other sub-systems as required.

Adverse events following vaccination are abnormal health occurrences, including local or systemic manifestations, that occur after vaccination, not necessarily due to the use of the vaccine or biological product.

These include common post-vaccination reactions and serious post-vaccination complications.

Medical facilities must compile statistics on information relating to severe adverse events in accordance with professional guidance from the Department of Preventive Medicine and report them as directed.

The circular also regulates the temporary suspension of the use of vaccine or biological product batches that cause serious adverse events after vaccination. — VNS