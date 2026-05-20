India, Việt Nam eye stronger agricultural-food ties

HCM CITY — Việt Nam has established itself as one of Southeast Asia’s leading agricultural exporters, while India is a major global supplier of farm produce and food commodities, and they could build resilient and efficient supply chains by combining the former’s dynamic processing and export sector and the latter’s production capacity and technological capabilities, the Indian consul general in HCM City has said.

Vipra Pandey, speaking at the second Asia Agri Food International Việt Nam organised by the Indian Business Chamber (INCHAM) in Việt Nam in HCM City on May 19 and 20, said the two countries share a strong and trusted partnership backed by vibrant economic co-operation and deep people-to-people ties.

“Agriculture and agri-commodities remain an important pillar of our bilateral trade relationship. From rice, spices, cashew, and feed ingredients to warehousing, logistics and agri-technology, both countries possess complementary strengths and significant opportunities for co-operation.”

He said the recent visit by Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary to India marked a major milestone, with the two countries upgrading ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2026.

“This marks the beginning of a new golden era in the bilateral relationship, with a shared ambition of increasing bilateral trade to US$25 billion by 2030.”

The Asia Agri Food International Việt Nam 2026 provides an excellent platform for businesses and stakeholders from both countries to contribute to that target, he added.

Jayprakash Shriram Mishra, chairman of INCHAM, said the two-day conference serves as an important platform to strengthen connectivity and foster co-operation in the agri-food sector between Việt Nam, India, and other countries in the region.

“At a time when the global economy continues to face major challenges, issues such as food security, sustainable supply chains, and agricultural co-operation have become strategic priorities for many nations.”

The conference would further promote business links, expand investment co-operation and help strengthen the regional agri-food value chain, he said.

“This is also a valuable opportunity for policymakers, industry associations, enterprises, and experts to exchange market insights, share experiences, and explore practical co-operation opportunities in areas such as agricultural trade, food processing, logistics, supply chain development, and technological innovation.”

Desh Ratna, global head – rice and regional head, Valency International Ltd., said agriculture remains one of the most important pillars of the global economy but is facing growing challenges from changing consumer demand, sustainability concerns, climate change, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions.

“At the same time, these challenges also create tremendous opportunities for collaboration, innovation and long-term growth.”

Việt Nam plays an increasingly important role in the global agricultural value chain, he said.

Hoàng Thị Liên, chairwoman of the Việt Nam Pepper and Spice Association, said India is one of Việt Nam’s most important strategic partners in the spice industry both in trade and strengthening the global spice supply and value chains.

“We look forward to working more closely together to bring fruitful outcomes to both countries and further enhance the global spice trade.”

Economist, journalist, and policy commentator G. Chandrashekhar said trade between India and Việt Nam rose by around 10 per cent year-on-year in 2025-26 to more than $16 billion, with India’s exports being $6.1 billion.

Their trade structure is highly complementary, with Việt Nam mainly exporting industrial and high-tech products while India supplies raw materials, agricultural commodities and some manufactured goods, he said.

“Việt Nam is also an attractive destination for Indian investment in sectors such as energy, mineral exploration, agro-processing, information technology, and automobile components. Indian companies are increasingly exploring opportunities in renewable energy and port development in Việt Nam.”

He said Việt Nam’s stable political environment, favourable demographics and strategic location along major international shipping routes make it a highly promising partner for India.

India’s large and growing middle class and customs duty preferences for ASEAN products offer great potential for Vietnamese exporters, he said.

The two countries could grow together sustainably despite global headwinds, he said, encouraging their businesses to explore joint ventures in manufacturing and co-operate for exports to third countries, he added. — VNS