VINACONEX launches major green industrial hub

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Construction and Import-Export Joint Stock Corporation (VINACONEX), in coordination with the Hà Nội People’s Committee, on May 20 held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Đông Anh Industrial Park (IP) infrastructure investment and business project, one of the largest industrial parks in the capital.

Covering nearly 300 hectares with a total investment of more than VNĐ6.3 trillion, Đông Anh IP is a key component of the overall development plan for the northern area of the Red River.

Unlike traditional industrial park models, Đông Anh IP is being developed by VINACONEX as a next-generation industrial hub where high technology, clean industry, logistics and innovation converge.

The project aims to create a smart, ecological and low-emission industrial space, gradually integrating more deeply into global value chains while supporting Việt Nam’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

VINACONEX CEO Phạm Thái Dương affirmed that the company will mobilise maximum resources in finance, human capital, technology and management capacity to ensure the project is implemented on schedule, meets quality standards and strictly complies with environmental and sustainable development requirements.

At the ceremony, Trương Việt Dũng, vice chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee, said the recent consecutive groundbreaking ceremonies for industrial parks show that Hà Nội will develop next-generation industrial parks that are more modern, greener, more selective and more closely connected to technology, value chains and manufacturing capabilities.

The People’s Committee requested the investor mobilise maximum resources and organise construction in a professional manner, ensuring progress, quality, occupational safety and environmental safety.

At the same time, the investor was urged to synchronously plan transport infrastructure, electricity and water supply systems, wastewater treatment facilities, fire prevention and firefighting systems, digital infrastructure, logistics and business support services from the outset. — VNS