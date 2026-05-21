Đà Nẵng seeks pilot tea tour for Bàn Cờ Peak

ĐÀ NẴNG — Authorities in Đà Nẵng are seeking organisations and businesses to develop a pilot tea appreciation tour at Bàn Cờ Peak, part of the Sơn Trà Peninsula, Đà Nẵng, following growing interest sparked by a visit from Bill Gates in 2024.

The management board of Sơn Trà Peninsula on May 18 announced an open call for individuals, organisations and enterprises to register for participation in the pilot tea experience at Bàn Cờ Peak.

According to the board, the initiative aims to diversify eco-tourism products, enhance visitor experiences and gradually develop high-quality services associated with the peninsula’s natural landscape.

The tea experience model is designed as an eco-friendly, relaxing and private activity, targeting high-end visitors. It is also expected to contribute to promoting Sơn Trà’s image as a civilised, friendly and sustainable destination.

During the tour, visitors will be introduced to the art of tea preparation and appreciation once associated with the aristocratic class. They will learn about traditional utensils, including teapots, cups and water selection, as well as the techniques of brewing, pouring and serving tea under the guidance of skilled artisans.

Participants will be assigned specific time slots with limited group sizes to ensure a complete experience while minimising disturbance to other visitors.

The idea of developing a tea appreciation tour at Bàn Cờ Peak began attracting attention after the March 2024 visit of Bill Gates to Đà Nẵng. During the trip, the American billionaire and his partner spent an afternoon on the summit, meditating for around 10 minutes with tea artisan Hoàng Anh Sướng before discussing Vietnamese tea culture.

Following the visit by Bill Gates, Bàn Cờ Peak has drawn increased attention from both domestic and international tourists. The unique experience has sparked curiosity, with many visitors expressing interest in enjoying a similar activity.

Located about 700 metres above sea level, Bàn Cờ Peak is the highest point of Sơn Trà Peninsula and is often referred to as the “roof” of Đà Nẵng. From the summit, visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the city and coastline, while the winding road leading to the peak remains a popular route for those exploring the peninsula. — VNS