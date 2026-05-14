Khánh Hoà's police crack down on unlicensed foreign motorbike riders

NHA TRANG — Traffic police in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa Province have discovered multiple foreign nationals riding motorcycles in the beach town area of Nha Trang without valid driving licences, with some reacting aggressively when stopped for inspection.

Leaders of the Road Traffic Police Team under Khánh Hòa Province’s Traffic Police Department said on Thursday that officers were completing administrative procedures to fine two foreign tourists for operating motorcycles without licences recognised under Vietnamese law.

The violations were uncovered during a patrol operation conducted on Wednesday night in Nha Trang Ward, targeting traffic safety offences involving foreign nationals.

During the inspection, officers found a Russian man and a Canadian man riding motorcycles without valid international driving permits accepted in Vietnam.

According to police, the Canadian national repeatedly argued loudly with officers during the stop. The man reportedly claimed that holding a tourist visa meant he did not need an international driving permit to ride in Việt Nam.

After being informed of the regulations, officers temporarily impounded the vehicle and prepared an administrative violation record.

Authorities said traffic violations involving foreign nationals have become a recurring issue in the coastal tourism hub.

Since the beginning of the year, traffic police in Khánh Hòa have recorded 123 traffic violations involving foreigners.

The offences included 19 cases of riding motorcycles without driving licences, 19 cases of handing vehicles to unqualified drivers, eight alcohol-related violations, and 71 helmet-related offences, alongside other breaches.

Total fines issued exceeded VNĐ320 million (US$12,500).

The latest enforcement campaign comes shortly after a fatal crash involving a Russian national in Nha Trang earlier this month.

On May 5, Nha Trang Ward Police temporarily detained 35-year-old Russian citizen by the name of Smoliakov Konstantin for investigation over alleged serious violations of road traffic regulations.

According to preliminary findings, Konstantin had been drinking with friends before riding a motorcycle back to his accommodation in the early hours of May 4.

Police said he lost control of the vehicle while intoxicated and struck a local woman in Nha Trang Ward, killing her.

Tests later showed his blood alcohol concentration measured 268.8mg per 100ml of blood, far beyond permitted levels. — VNS