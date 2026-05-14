Chợ Rẫy Hospital accelerates digital transformation

HCM CITY — Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan on May 14 handed over the decision to appoint deputy director of Chợ Rẫy Hospital Phạm Thanh Việt as the hospital's director.

Speaking at the appointment ceremony, the minister said that Chợ Rẫy Hospital is a special-grade general hospital under the Ministry of Health, serving as a leading medical centre in the south and a reputable centre for training, scientific research, and technology transfer nationwide.

Many advanced techniques have been implemented at the hospital, Lan said.

The hospital needs to further promote digital transformation and enhance its capacity to develop into a modern, specialised medical centre in the south, she said.

The Ministry of Health will hand over a new facility of the National Hospital of Endocrinology to Chợ Rẫy Hospital for management after the project is completed, she said.

The expansion of its facilities is considered an urgent requirement for Chợ Rẫy Hospital to develop into a modern, specialised medical centre, she said.

The hospital’s most valuable resource is its high-quality workforce, she added.

Dr. Phạm Thanh Việt, the hospital's director, said the hospital will promote digital transformation, develop advanced techniques, build a smart hospital model, and effectively implement new facility projects.

It will also promote training and technology transfer to improve medical capacity for provinces and cities in the southern region, Việt said.

The hospital currently has over 3,200 beds and nearly 4,300 staff, including around 840 doctors, 13 professors and associate professors, and hundreds of leading experts.

It receives around two million patients for examination and treatment a year. —VNS