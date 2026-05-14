Cần Thơ assists fishermen with sustainable catching, alternative livelihoods

CẦN THƠ — Cần Thơ has rolled out two policies for offering financial support to fishermen to ensure compliance with fishing regulations and help balance marine resources.

One subsidises subscription fees for vessel monitoring systems (VMS) and the other supports job conversion for fishermen and the decommissioning of fishing vessels by 2030.

The measures aim to ensure compliance with rules on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing while helping stabilise incomes for fishermen amid the current difficulties.

The subsidy policy took effect on May 1 and is seen as an important solution to ensure vessels operate in line with regulations and improve management.

Eligible beneficiaries are organisations and individuals with fishing vessels registered in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta city measuring at least 15 metres in length.

The subsidy is worth VNĐ300,000 (US$11) per vessel per month for 36 months from the date the resolution takes effect.

It is estimated to cost the city more than VNĐ4.1 billion ($156,000) by covering around 380 vessels.

The city’s fishing sector faces many challenges.

Fish stocks are dwindling, fuel costs are volatile and extreme weather is making offshore fishing more difficult.

At the same time, maintaining a continuous VMS signal is mandatory for vessels operating offshore under the Fisheries Law. If not maintained, vessels face penalties or even have their fishing licences revoked.

Trần Chí Hùng, Deputy Chairman of the city People’s Committee, said the policy aims not only to enforce regulations but also modernise the fisheries sector and improve awareness.

“When VMS operates stably, search and rescue at sea will be more effective thanks to accurate positioning of vessels in distress.”

In the second quarter of this year, the city will implement the policy supporting job conversion and the decommissioning of vessels no longer engaged in fishing.

In the 2026–30 period, the city plans to allocate some VNĐ15.6 billion ($593,000) for the policy, with more than VNĐ12.9 billion earmarked for the decommissioning.

The support will be based on vessel length, with those measuring six-12 metres receiving VNĐ50 million ($1,900), 12-15 metres VNĐ100 million ($3,800), 15-20 metres VNĐ200 million ($7,600), and over 20 metres getting up to VNĐ300 million ($11,400).

To qualify, vessels must have valid registration and be free of disputes or mortgages. Owners must also commit not to build or buy new vessels after decommissioning.

The city will provide a vocational training fee of VNĐ5 million ($197) per person for vessel owners and crew members to learn other skills.

The city currently has 785 registered fishing vessels, and aims to pare the fleet by at least 1.5 per cent of offshore vessels, 4 per cent of nearshore boats and 5 per cent of coastal boats every year.

The goal is to balance fishing capacity with the recovery of marine resources. — VNS