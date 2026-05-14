Nationwide heat peaks as thunderstorms bring risk of whirlwinds and lightning

HÀ NỘI — Widespread heat to extreme heat is forecast across the coutnry on Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening and at night, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported.

Some areas will experience temperatures reaching up to 38 degree Celsius, including localities from Thanh Hóa to Huế.

Whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong gusts may occur.

Severe thunderstorms may damage crops, fell trees and affect homes, transport and infrastructure.

Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, head of Weather Forecasting, urged caution as thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning and strong gusts pose risks to life and property, and advised people to take shelter in sturdy buildings when warnings are issued.

To cope with the heat, he recommended limiting outdoor activity from 10am to 16pm. If going out, wear protective clothing, hats, sunglasses and masks. Avoid prolonged outdoor work and excessive exertion.

When working in hot conditions, Hưởng advised drinking at least 1.5–2 litres of water daily to prevent dehydration and electrolyte loss, which can lead to cardiovascular collapse and severe disorders.

He also urged maintaining a nutritious diet rich in vegetables and fruit and getting regular health checks, especially for the elderly, children and people with chronic conditions such as hypertension and heart disease. — VNS