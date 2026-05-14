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New cable car system in Điện Biên Province

May 14, 2026 - 09:08
A cable car service is being built in the northern province of Điện Biên to boost tourism and facilitate travel to historical sites. It’s expected to serve 15,000 visitors per day when completed in 2031.

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Education ministry targets five digital technology incubators at universities

Unlike the earlier phase, which mainly concentrated on communications campaigns, training programmes, startup competitions, entrepreneurship festivals, support centres and funding assistance, the new strategy seeks to strengthen links among schools, businesses, investors and localities, while promoting startup models within educational institutions.

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