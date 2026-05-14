New cable car system in Điện Biên Province

A cable car service is being built in the northern province of Điện Biên to boost tourism and facilitate travel to historical sites. It’s expected to serve 15,000 visitors per day when completed in 2031.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming the new operational backbone of Vietnamese businesses, transforming sectors from finance and retail to manufacturing and logistics, while also creating a new generation of cybersecurity threats that experts warn companies are not fully prepared to confront.
Lương Hoàng Huân, deputy head of the border gate’s Health Quarantine Team under the Lạng Sơn Province’s International Health Quarantine Centre, said that the unit has strengthened inspections of both vehicles and cargo from the border area itself.
The Department of Medical Services Administration (MSA), Ministry of Health and Novartis Vietnam on May 13 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance health care delivery and improve people’s access to quality care for the 2026-2030 period.
At the ceremony held at Vĩnh Hưng – Tân Hưng martyrs’ cemetery, Vice Chairman of the Tây Ninh People’s Committee Phạm Tấn Hòa expressed profound respect, deep sorrow and immense gratitude for the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes and martyrs.
Unlike the earlier phase, which mainly concentrated on communications campaigns, training programmes, startup competitions, entrepreneurship festivals, support centres and funding assistance, the new strategy seeks to strengthen links among schools, businesses, investors and localities, while promoting startup models within educational institutions.
Vietnamese health authorities have urged stronger disease surveillance, rodent control and environmental sanitation after a cluster of Hantavirus infections linked to the international cruise ship MV Hondius left three people dead.
The process of receiving deported citizens involves not only completing handover procedures between authorities but also providing support to help them stabilise their lives and reintegrate into the community.
The victims were pulled to safety, given initial first aid, and transported by hired vehicle to the Tam Nông Regional Medical Centre for emergency treatment. Despite the doctors' efforts, they succumbed at around 8.30pm the same day.