Transerco expands EV fleet to 175 with route 54 deployment

HÀ NỘI — Yên Viên Bus Company, part of Hanoi Transport Corporation (Transerco), on Thursday launched 23 electric buses on route 54 (Long Biên–Bắc Ninh), replacing diesel vehicles, officials said.

The low‑floor buses, equipped with accessibility features for disabled passengers and other amenities, aim to boost service quality and passenger experience on the corridor linking Hà Nội and Bắc Ninh.

“Putting electric buses into operation on route 54 not only improves service on the Hà Nội–Bắc Ninh route, but underscores Transerco’s commitment to switching to clean‑energy vehicles,” a company leader said.

The rollout forms part of Transerco’s implementation of Resolution 70‑NQ/TW on national energy security through 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Since January the company has added 152 medium and large electric buses. With Thursday’s deployment the fleet now numbers 175.

Transerco said it will continue replacing diesel vehicles on subsidised routes and investing in depots, charging infrastructure and digital and AI systems for operations and customer service. — VNS