Fisheries surveillance ship rescues injured fisherman at sea

HCM City — Vessel KN-407 of the Fisheries Surveillance Sub-department No 4 has successfully provided emergency medical aid to a fisherman who sustained serious injuries while working in the waters between Việt Nam and Indonesia.

At 1.30pm on May 13, while on duty in the border maritime area, KN-407 received an emergency signal from fishing boat BT 99397 TS, reporting a labour accident on board.

The fishing vessel, captained by Lê Gia Huy, 41, from the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Vĩnh Long, was operating with four crew members.

According to initial reports, a winch cable snapped during net retrieval, striking fisherman Trần Văn Đèo, 45, and causing a fracture in his left arm.

The rescue team from KN-407 reached the fishing boat by 2pm.

Military medical personnel on the surveillance vessel performed an urgent examination, administered first aid, and stabilised the fracture.

Medical officers confirmed that after the intervention, the fisherman's condition was stable and he remained conscious.

By 2.45pm, the victim was handed back to the fishing boat, which immediately headed to the nearest medical facility for further treatment.

This timely rescue operation reflects the commitment of the Fisheries Surveillance force in supporting and protecting fishermen at sea, ensuring they can safely continue their livelihoods in national and boundary waters. — VNS