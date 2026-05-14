Hà Nội proposes leasing sidewalks for business activities to boost urban, night economy

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội authorities are considering a pilot scheme allowing the temporary lease of sidewalks and roadways for business activities at fees of up to VNĐ45,000 (about US$1.70) per square metre per month, in a move intended to boost the urban and night economy.

Under the draft, organisations, individuals and business households would be allowed to rent parts of sidewalks and roadways for commercial purposes.

Rental fees would range from VNĐ20,000-45,000 per square metre monthly, depending on location and street category.

The highest rates would apply to major streets in central areas, such as Hoàn Kiếm, Ba Đình, Hai Bà Trưng and Đống Đa, as well as food streets and night markets.

Ward-level authorities would receive and process rental applications from businesses and households.

Only streets meeting strict conditions would qualify for the pilot programme.

Eligible areas must not be located within protected cultural heritage zones or traffic congestion hotspots.

Sidewalks must be at least three metres wide and still leave a minimum pedestrian passage of 1.5m after business arrangements are made.

The draft also requires approval from at least 50 per cent of residents and businesses on participating streets before implementation.

Businesses taking part in the pilot scheme would also be required to install surveillance camera systems covering the entire rented area.

The city plans to roll out the pilot programme in three phases. The first phase would cover selected streets in Hoàn Kiếm and Cửa Nam wards, before expanding to areas within Ring Road 1 and later Ring Road 3.

According to the Department of Construction, the paid sidewalk leasing model is expected to help reduce illegal encroachment on public spaces while creating additional business opportunities and increasing budget revenues.

If approved, the resolution would remain effective for five years. Pilot implementation on individual streets would initially last for up to two years and could be extended twice, with each extension lasting no more than two years.

Business households and organisations would be permitted to lease sidewalks and roadways temporarily for up to one year at a time, with possible annual renewals.

The proposal comes as Hà Nội has recently tightened urban order management and sidewalk clearance campaigns, prompting many small businesses and restaurants to seek legal access to public sidewalk spaces for operations. — VNS