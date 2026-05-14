Nghệ An police investigate severe abuse of 12-year-old boy by father, stepmother

NGHỆ AN — Authorities in Nghệ An Province’s Vân Du Commune are investigating the alleged prolonged abuse of a 12-year-old boy by his father and stepmother.

The boy had been living with his father, 35, and stepmother, 37, after his parents divorced, but on May 12 fled to the home of his aunt in panic asked for help.

He revealed he had been subjected to frequent beatings by his father and stepmother, resulting in numerous injuries.

Examining the boy, she discovered his eye was swollen and bruised, and he had extensive bruising across his arms, legs, and buttocks.

She livestreamed a video of his injuries on Facebook to expose the abuse, reported the incident to the Vân Du Commune police, and took the child to a local medical centre.

Upon hearing news of the abuse, the boy's mother, who lives far away, rushed to the centre.

He recounted being beaten by his father and stepmother over minor household chores, she said.

"He told me that his father beat him with bed slats or sticks and his stepmother hit and slapped him in the face for not washing dishes or sweeping the house properly. He's terrified when he thinks about being beaten."

She sought custody of her son.

The police summoned the duo for questioning, and local authorities visited the boy and his family. — VNS