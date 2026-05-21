Documentary reels breathe life into Việt Nam’s history

HÀ NỘI — Central Documentary and Scientific Film Studio (DSF) has officially launched a regular documentary screening project titled Việt Nam Chưa Kể Hết (Việt Nam Untold), opening a journey that seeks to connect the past with the present through the language of documentary.

The project aims to screen films produced by DSF since it was set up 70 years ago to introduce a vast cinematic archive comprising thousands of films and millions of metres of valuable documentary footage.

Each month, the programme will focus on a theme connected to national holidays, historical milestones or major cultural events, presenting films linked to those occasions and offering audiences a deeper cultural experience.

“The most important thing is not to screen old films," said Trịnh Quang Tùng, DSF's Deputy Director. "It is to find ways to bring these works back into life through a new approach that is closer to the community and better suited to the viewing habits of younger audiences.”

The project is being jointly carried out by DSF and BEAT Network with a view to retelling cinematic heritage through the language of modern media, allowing documentary films not only to be preserved but also to continue spreading and reaching wider communities.

It also aims to ensure documentary films become revitalised sources of content on social media, the space where young audiences engage every day.

"The documentary films will become a source for young generations to experience history and Vietnamese life through authentic emotions," Tùng said.

"Through these works, young audiences can gain a deeper understanding of the nation’s proud history while fostering a stronger sense of pride, responsibility and commitment to contributing to a more prosperous and beautiful country."

After each screening, audiences will have the opportunity to meet and talk with guests, including cultural managers, experts and artists.

Vietnamese documentary films carry not only artistic value but also represent a unique cultural heritage of the nation, with their greatest significance lying in their authenticity and irreplaceable nature, according to Đỗ Lệnh Hùng Tú, Chairman of the Việt Nam Cinematography Association.

"The project is not a documentary screening series, but a journey to awaken national memory through the language of cinema, allowing audiences to connect with history through truthful and emotional stories," Tú said.

The organisers hope the documentaries will become a meaningful medium through which today’s young generations can gain a deeper understanding of Vietnamese history and everyday life through truthful, genuine and relatable emotions. — VNS