Former health minister faces up to six years in prison over losses at delayed hospital projects

HÀ NỘI — Former health minister Nguyễn Thị Kim Tiến on Thursday was recommended a prison sentence of five to six years for violating regulations on the management and use of State assets causing losses and waste during the first-instance trial over accusations of serious violations in the construction of two major hospital projects.

Prosecutors also requested that she compensate the State VNĐ108 billion (US$4.1 million) for the losses linked to her alleged violations regarding the second campus projects for Bạch Mai Hospital and Việt Đức Hospital.

The trial of Tiến and nine other defendants moved into the debate phase on Thursday in the case, which involves alleged fraud, embezzlement and bribery as well as violations of regulations on the management and use of State assets causing losses and waste.

Representatives of the prosecution presented their indictment and proposed sentences for all 10 defendants.

Aside from Tiến, six other defendants are charged with the same offence of violating regulations on the management and use of State assets causing losses and waste.

They include Nguyễn Doãn Tú, former deputy head of the Ministry of Health’s Department of Medical Equipment and Health Works, and Trần Văn Sinh, former deputy director of the ministry’s specialised construction project management board, both facing proposed sentences of four to five years in prison.

Đào Xuân Sinh, former director of SHT Consulting Investment and Construction JSC, faces a proposed sentence of three to four years.

Lighter sentences of between 30 and 36 months in prison each were recommended for Nguyễn Kim Trung, former deputy director of the Major Medical Projects Management Unit (MMPMU) and former deputy head of the Department of Medical Equipment and Health Works; Lê Văn Cư, former deputy director of the Institute of Construction Economics under the Ministry of Construction; and Hoàng Xuân Hiệp, deputy director of the same institute.

Two other defendants face additional bribery charges.

Nguyễn Chiến Thắng, former director of the ministry’s MMPMU, was recommended a sentence of 12 to 13 years for violating State asset management regulations causing losses and waste, and 20 years for accepting bribes, for a combined sentence of 30 years in prison.

Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn, former director of the ministry’s Medical Construction Project Management Board and acting head of the MMPMU, faces eight to nine years for violations relating to State assets and 15 to 16 years for accepting bribes, with a combined proposed sentence of 23 to 25 years.

Lê Thanh Thiêm, director of Sao Nam Sông Hồng Co Ltd, was recommended a prison sentence of eight to nine years for fraud and appropriation of assets.

Regarding civil liability, prosecutors proposed that the defendants compensate the State for the more than VNĐ803 billion ($30.5 million) in losses and waste caused by the projects, in proportion to their violations.

Under the proposal, Tiến would be responsible for VNĐ108 billion ($4.1 million), Thắng more than VNĐ304 billion ($11.5 million) and Tuấn more than VNĐ223 billion ($8.5 million).

According to prosecutors, the defendants’ actions were particularly serious and caused exceptionally large losses and waste of State assets, totalling more than VNĐ803 billion ($30.5 million).

They said the trial serves as a warning over the management and use of public assets, stressing that acts of embezzlement as well as other violations leading to waste and losses could result in criminal prosecution.

However, prosecutors also noted that the two hospital projects were major national health care projects implemented between 2014 and 2017, placing significant pressure on the defendants. Some defendants were trained in the medical field and therefore had limited expertise in construction and project management.

The prosecution said it had also taken into account aggravating and mitigating circumstances in proposing the sentences.

According to the case file, during the implementation of the second campus projects for Bạch Mai and Việt Đức hospitals, officials from the Ministry of Health, the MMPMU and related units committed multiple violations that caused the projects to stall and fail to meet their objectives.

Construction on both projects was halted from January 2021 through December 2024, resulting in particularly serious losses and waste to the State budget.

Specifically, violations in the hiring of foreign consultants caused losses of more than VNĐ70 billion. Additional violations were allegedly related to the drafting, selection and signing of construction contracts, including the use of hybrid contract models that prosecutors say did not comply with legal classifications.

Some contracts used adjustable pricing mechanisms without clearly defining principles, timelines, procedures or methods for price adjustments, contributing to prolonged delays in the projects.

Prosecutors described the case as a typical example of losses and waste of public assets during the implementation of health care investment projects.

Thắng was identified as the key figure in the case. Prosecutors said he was considered highly capable and professionally qualified, which led to his appointment as director of the MMPMU, but that numerous violations occurred under his leadership. — VNS