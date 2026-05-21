Two major specialised exhibitions in autotech sector kick off in HCM City

HCM CITY — Over 300 domestic and international companies in the autotech industry are showcasing their latest cutting-edge products at the 22nd International Exhibition on Automobiles, Motorcycles, Electric Vehicles, and Supporting Industries (Autotech & Accessories 2026) alongside the International Exhibition on Construction Machinery, Rail Transit, Specialised Vehicles, Technology, and Transportation Infrastructure (Cons & Trans 2026), which opened in HCM City on Thursday.

Building on the success of previous editions, Autotech & Accessories 2026 and Cons & Trans 2026 are being held concurrently once again, offering domestic and international businesses opportunities to access advanced technologies, strengthen connections, expand cooperation networks, and increase competitiveness in two closely connected sectors.

Under the theme “Elevating Connections for Future Development,” Autotech & Accessories 2026 and Cons & Trans 2026 solidify their positions as leading international exhibitions in Việt Nam for the automobile, motorcycle, electric vehicle, supporting industries, construction, and transportation sectors.

Dương Danh Tại, vice president of the Vietnam Association of Supporting Industry (VASI), emphasised that the automobile, motorcycle, electric vehicle, and supporting industries in Việt Nam are benefitting from many great opportunities thanks to a global supply chain shift, the growing trend of green transportation and the rapid development of digital technology applications.

At the same time, the construction and transportation infrastructure sectors are also receiving strong investment and development, playing an important role in sustainable economic growth, he added.

“Together with these opportunities come many challenges, requiring businesses to actively innovate technologies, improve products, enhance manufacturing capabilities, strengthen co-operation, and integrate more deeply into the international market. In this context, specialised exhibitions such as Autotech & Accessories and Cons & Trans serve as important bridges, helping businesses access information, technologies and suitable partners,” he said.

Spanning a total area of 10,000 square metres, the two exhibitions boast over 500 booths showcasing products and solutions from more than 300 domestic and international companies hailing from various countries and territories including Viet Nam, South Korea, China, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Anticipated to attract around 20,000 visitors and 5,000 buyers, the exhibitions will feature a wide array of products and solutions covering complete vehicles, parts and components, accessories and tuning, e-mobility, repair and maintenance, systems and electronics, transportation services, IT and management, service stations, as well as construction and transportation infrastructure.

A highlight of this year’s exhibition is the prominent presence of motorcycle and two-wheel vehicle brands offering a diverse range of products and solutions. Simultaneously, the supporting industries sector continues to captivate many domestic and international companies showcasing components, spare parts, and advanced technology solutions.

The active participation of both local and international businesses, combined with the broad array of products on exhibit, not only creates a dynamic exhibition ambiance but also facilitates trade promotion activities, partnerships, and networking opportunities as the industry transitions towards green and smart development.

In conjunction with the exhibition activities, a series of professional events are being organised throughout the exhibitions, catering to different participant groups, enhancing business connections, fostering innovation and research, enriching visitor experiences, and attracting more attendees.

A key trade promotion activity is the business matching event which offers a professional meeting space for manufacturers, distributors, and buyers to connect with appropriate business partners easily. Before the exhibitions commenced, organisers had already received over 1,000 business matching registrations from more than 300 buyers, indicating a rising demand for cooperation and networking within the business community.

Through this initiative, companies can expand their supply chains, optimise sourcing activities, establish long-term partnerships, and even engage in strategic agreements directly at the exhibitions.

A standout element of Cons & Trans 2026 is the seminar “Twin Transition in Vietnam's Transportation: Green Technology Development and Artificial Intelligence Application”. This seminar gathers experts, policymakers, and business representatives to discuss and exchange perspectives on applying technology and artificial intelligence to address environmental concerns, enhance traffic safety, improve operational management, and optimise supply chain efficiency.

The exhibitions, which are organised by by Asia Trade Fair and Business Promotion Joint Stock Company, are currently taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) and will run until May 24. — VNS