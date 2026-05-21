ILDEX Vietnam 2026 showcases livestock, agri-food innovation

HCM CITY — The 10th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition (ILDEX Vietnam 2026) is underway at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City.

The three-day event, which opened on Wednesday, is jointly organised by VNU Asia Pacific and Thailand’s ITEC. It serves as a platform for business networking, technology exchange and knowledge sharing in the livestock, aquaculture and food industries in Việt Nam and across Southeast Asia.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Thai Consul General in HCM City Wiraka Moodhitaporn described Việt Nam as a crucial player in the global livestock market. The country ranks first in ASEAN and sixth worldwide in pork production, accounting for around 3 per cent of global output.

​According to the diplomat, exhibitions such as ILDEX Vietnam play an important role in connecting experts, investors and business partners, thereby supporting agricultural development in Việt Nam and the wider Southeast Asian region.

Panadda Kongma, vice president for Business at VNU Asia Pacific, said ILDEX Việt Nam has evolved beyond a conventional trade fair into a regional platform promoting business connectivity and innovation in the agri-food industry.

​This year’s edition attracts more than 230 companies and brands from 25 countries and territories, including China, the Republic of Korea, France, the European Union and North America. Exhibits focus on livestock farming, animal feed, aquaculture, food processing technology, greenhouse solutions, irrigation systems, crop nutrition and sustainable farming models.

​Kongma noted that Việt Nam is increasingly positioning itself as a strategic agri-food hub in Southeast Asia thanks to its large market, rapid growth and ability to attract international investment.

​Notably, this is the first year organisers have introduced a Việt Nam national pavilion, featuring leading domestic firms such as Dabaco Group, Goovet, Travetco, Asia Veterinary, AVAC and SaigonVet. The pavilion aims to introduce Việt Nam’s livestock production and supply capabilities to international customers and partners.

​Former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến said Việt Nam is stepping up efforts to develop sustainable agriculture, ensure food security and strengthen international cooperation to modernise the sector.

​He highlighted that the livestock industry currently contributes around one quarter of the agricultural sector’s GDP and maintains annual growth of 4–6 per cent.

In recent years, Việt Nam’s livestock production has shifted from small-scale farming to more concentrated and industrialised models, gradually enhancing the country’s position in the global market.

​Việt Nam is now among the leading countries in terms of pig and poultry herd sizes and has emerged as a major animal feed production centre in Southeast Asia, providing a stepping stone for more modern, biosecure and sustainable development in the future, Tiến added.

​Alongside product showcases and technology displays, ILDEX Việt Nam 2026 also features conferences and seminars focusing on technological innovation, food safety, sustainable value chains and green transformation trends in agriculture. — VNA/VNS