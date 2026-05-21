First-ever conference discusses international standards in humane euthanasia for dogs and cats

HÀ NỘI — Veterinary officers, staff and pet clinics from 14 wards in Hà Nội have been given training on international standards in humane euthanasia for dogs and cats at the first event of its kind within Việt Nam's public veterinary system.

The event, entitled 'International Standards in Humane Euthanasia for Dogs and Cats,' was jointly organised by Hà Nội's Department of Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Medicine, the Soi Dog Foundation and the social enterprise SBCC Vietnam.

The activity is part of a pilot project on promoting the transformation of sustainable livelihoods for dog- and cat-meat traders and slaughterers in Hà Nội.

The project aims to contribute to Việt Nam's national target of zero human deaths from rabies by 2030, while supporting sustainable livelihood transitions for households engaged in dog and cat meat trading and slaughtering, and progressively raising animal welfare standards in line with international norms.

Speaking at the event, Ngô Đình Loát, Deputy Director of Hà Nội's Department of Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Medicine, said that international standards in humane euthanasia for dogs and cats are not only technical procedures but also the exercise of public service responsibility and administrative standards in urban management.

Loát said: “When frontline veterinary staff are fully equipped with the knowledge and tools to handle animals humanely and in compliance with regulations, State management agencies will have a solid foundation for effective disease control, public health protection and the progressive alignment of the city's urban governance with international standards."

Participants were updated with current legal regulations, gaps in national standards on humane euthanasia and animal welfare frameworks of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA).

Experts from Soi Dog Foundation also provided practical techniques and Standard Operating Procedures, guiding participants through the internationally recognised two-step humane euthanasia protocol and the application of the IFAW Decision-Making Algorithm.

Participants also discussed topics related to mental health and communication skills, including Compassion Fatigue, prevention of occupational trauma, and professional communication with stakeholders.

Faizan Jalil, Senior Manager at Soi Dog Foundation, said: "Humane euthanasia is the minimum standard that any responsible veterinary system must aspire to.

"Experience from implementation across Southeast Asian countries demonstrates that when frontline veterinary workers receive systematic training in animal welfare, disease control capacity – particularly for rabies – improves markedly."

Bùi Thị Duyên, Director of SBCC Vietnam, added: "This conference not only equips participants with technical skills but also builds the foundation for frontline veterinary staff to deeply understand the responsibility and science behind each procedure – while also being protected in terms of mental health throughout their practice."

Following the training conference, the organising partners will continue to collaborate to support each ward veterinary station in developing internal Standard Operating Procedures; monitor and evaluate the application of knowledge in field practice; and research and propose a concrete legal framework for humane euthanasia within the context of urban veterinary management in Việt Nam.

The pilot model across 14 wards of Hà Nội is expected to serve as a reference for other cities and provinces nationwide as they develop animal welfare standards and control of zoonotic diseases. — VNS