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Hà Nội races to complete drainage upgrades ahead of rainy season

May 21, 2026 - 16:32
Major flood prevention projects near completion as barriers begin coming down across central districts
Construction teams restore road surfaces and clear debris before 7am each day to minimise disruption to traffic in central Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photos Phạm Tuấn Anh

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in Hà Nội are accelerating work on a series of drainage and underground infrastructure projects aimed at improving the capital’s flood resilience ahead of the summer rainy season.

The city is simultaneously carrying out multiple projects to upgrade and replace drainage systems, construct underground sewer networks and modernise technical infrastructure at a total investment of around VNĐ18.2 billion.

By mid-May 2026, most major works had largely completed construction and entered the testing phase, with officials expecting the projects to significantly improve the city’s drainage capacity during heavy rainfall.

Several central areas have already begun reopening to traffic after months of construction. VNS

Barriers outside Hàng Da Market have been removed, restoring public space and traffic flow in central Hà Nội. 
The anti-flood underground sewer project at Thống Nhất Park is entering its final completion stage and is expected to finish on May 25, 2026.
Vehicles continue to pass through Quang Trung Street as drainage infrastructure upgrades around Thiền Quang Lake near completion.
Construction on underground box culverts is being accelerated as authorities gradually reduce the size of fenced-off areas.
Residents travel through a construction zone where a major drainage and flood prevention project is underway in inner Hà Nội.
Residents travel through a construction zone where a major drainage and flood prevention project is underway in inner Hà Nội.
Traffic congestion remains heavy at the Trần Hưng Đạo - Phan Chu Trinh intersection during drainage construction works.
Underground sewer construction is progressing rapidly near August Revolution Square along Phan Chu Trinh Street.
Underground sewer construction is progressing rapidly near August Revolution Square along Phan Chu Trinh Street.
Underground sewer construction is progressing rapidly near August Revolution Square along Phan Chu Trinh Street.
Underground sewer construction is progressing rapidly near August Revolution Square along Phan Chu Trinh Street.
Workers clean and transport equipment inside an underground drainage site near Hàng Da Market.
Traffic congestion remains heavy at the Trần Hưng Đạo - Quang Trung intersection during drainage construction works.
Excavators continue work on drainage infrastructure upgrades along Quang Trung Street in central Hà Nội.
After months of construction, the underground reservoir project at Hàng Da Market has been completed and the area reopened to traffic.

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