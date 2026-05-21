Hà Nội races to complete drainage upgrades ahead of rainy season

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in Hà Nội are accelerating work on a series of drainage and underground infrastructure projects aimed at improving the capital’s flood resilience ahead of the summer rainy season.

The city is simultaneously carrying out multiple projects to upgrade and replace drainage systems, construct underground sewer networks and modernise technical infrastructure at a total investment of around VNĐ18.2 billion.

By mid-May 2026, most major works had largely completed construction and entered the testing phase, with officials expecting the projects to significantly improve the city’s drainage capacity during heavy rainfall.

Several central areas have already begun reopening to traffic after months of construction. VNS