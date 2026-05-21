Nha Trang urges visitors to protect coral reefs at Hòn Chồng

KHÁNH HOÀ - Authorities in Nha Trang are urging residents and tourists to avoid walking on coral reefs and collecting marine species in the Hòn Chồng - Đặng Tất coastal area, warning that such activities are harming the local marine ecosystem.

The area, located in Nha Trang Ward, has long been a popular recreational and community space for both locals and visitors. It features tidal flats near the shore, mixed with dead coral formations, seagrass beds and natural coral reefs situated about 100 metres offshore.

According to the Nha Trang Bay Management Board, the site is one of the bay’s ecologically valuable coastal zones and serves as a habitat for various marine species, including crabs, snails and other small sea creatures.

However, in recent times, many visitors have walked across coral surfaces, taken photos, collected shellfish and caught marine species in the reef area, negatively affecting the ecosystem’s natural recovery process.

Đàm Hải Vân, head of the management board, said authorities were advising people to comply with warning signs, avoid entering temporarily protected areas, refrain from stepping on coral surfaces and stop harvesting marine life living within the reefs.

He stressed that recreational and sightseeing activities should only take place in designated areas to avoid damaging the coral ecosystem.

To minimise environmental impacts, especially during periods of hot weather and low tides, the management board will temporarily cordon off the Hòn Chồng - Đặng Tất coral reef area between 4pm and 6pm on low-tide days from now until the end of August 2026.

“We hope local residents and tourists will cooperate by staying out of protected areas, avoiding trampling on coral reefs and refraining from exploiting marine life within the reef ecosystem,” Vân said.

“Every small action contributes to protecting the marine ecosystem of Nha Trang Bay.” VNS