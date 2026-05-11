Rare black-necked cranes spotted in Quảng Ngãi

QUẢNG NGÃI — Hundreds of rare black-necked cranes have been recorded foraging and living around La Băng Lake in Đinh Cương commune, the central province of Quảng Ngãi, local forest rangers said on Monday.

The Area IX forest protection division said the birds, first observed at La Băng wetland on May 8, belong to Group IB of endangered, precious and rare wildlife species subject to strict protection under Vietnam's law.

The black-necked crane, also known locally as the black-headed crane, is listed in both the Vietnamese and global red lists due to its small population and shrinking habitat. However, illegal hunting, trading and consumption of wild birds still occur in some localities, posing risks to biodiversity conservation and the natural ecosystem.

Following the sighting, forest rangers have deployed personnel to monitor the area and prevent any disturbance or hunting. The flock remains at the wetland, they said.

To strengthen conservation efforts, the Area IX forest protection division issued an official dispatch calling on surrounding communes to step up public awareness campaigns through local loudspeaker systems and community meetings, disseminating regulations on the protection of wildlife, including wild birds and migratory species.

Residents have also been urged not to hunt, capture, keep, transport, trade, or consume wild birds illegally, and not to use nets, adhesive traps, electrical devices, sound lures or other prohibited means to poach the animals.

Local authorities have been asked to intensify inspections and promptly handle violations in accordance with law. — VNA/VNS