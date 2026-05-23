Côn Đảo sanitation workers honoured for rescuing endangered sea turtles

HCM CITY — Three sanitation workers have been officially commended by the Côn Đảo National Park Management Board in Côn Đảo Island of HCM City for rescuing two endangered hawksbill sea turtles entangled in ghost nets.

At a ceremony held on May 21, the board praised Lê Thị Ngọc, Huỳnh Thị Hường, and Nguyễn Thị Thanh Tâm, who are employed by the Côn Đảo Public Services Supply Centre.

On the afternoon of May 14, whilst clearing debris at An Hội beach, the three workers spotted two hawksbill turtles trapped in a mass of discarded fishing nets that had washed ashore.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, they immediately freed the marine reptiles and released them back into the wild.

The hawksbill sea turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) is a critically endangered species listed on both the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List and the Việt Nam Red Data Book.

The species faces severe threats from poaching and illegal wildlife trade; marine pollution, particularly plastic waste; and abandoned, lost, or otherwise discarded fishing gear (ghost nets).

The timely intervention by the three workers is considered a highly practical contribution to the conservation of biodiversity in the archipelago.

Nguyễn Khắc Pho, director of the Côn Đảo National Park Management Board, said the rescue demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility, agility, and a deep love for nature.

"These noble actions need to be shared widely across the community to help raise awareness about environmental protection and wildlife conservation," he said.

Côn Đảo is being steered towards green and sustainable development linked with nature conservation, the actions of the three women help promote the island's image as an environmentally responsible destination. — VNS