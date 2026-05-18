Three endangered sea turtles released to nature

QUẢNG TRỊ — Three endangered sea turtles were released back into the wild on Sunday at the Cửa Việt Beach in Cửa Việt Commune, the central province of Quảng Trị.

They were set free by the of Cồn Cỏ Island Marine Protected Area Management Board, in coordination with the Cửa Việt Port Border Guard Station and local fishermen.

The three turtles, each weighing about 1.5kg with carapace lengths of roughly 25cm and widths of 20cm – commonly known as hawksbill or green turtles, had become entangled in fishing nets and were found drifting at sea.

They were discovered on Saturday by fisherman Bùi Đình Thuỷ.

Recognising the importance of protecting these valuable animals, Thuỷ carefully removed the three turtles from the net, brought them aboard his boat and transported them to shore, taking measures to ensure their safety before handing them over to the relevant authorities.

After a health check, all three turtles were released back into their natural habitat in the presence of officials, local residents and tourists.

The green turtle is one of the critically endangered and protected wild sea turtle species, prioritised for conservation. It is listed in Việt Nam’s Red Book, the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). — VNS