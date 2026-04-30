Guardians of the wild: Protecting the great tuskers of Đắk Lắk

ĐẮK LẮK — Under the blazing sun of the Buôn Đôn dry forest, mahouts from the Đắk Lắk Elephant Conservation, Animal Rescue and Forest Protection Management Centre trek alongside elephants in search of water and food, while tending to their health.

With the province’s captive elephant population now down to just over 30 individuals and facing decline due to ageing and low reproduction rates, conservation work has become increasingly urgent.

Beyond a professional duty, protecting these animals is also a race to preserve a cultural symbol of the legendary Central Highlands. VNS