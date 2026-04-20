Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Environment

Rare sea turtle released back into the wild in Cà Mau Province

April 20, 2026 - 17:19
A local fisherman on Sunday discovered the turtle entangled at the bottom while checking fishing nets.
Local border guards released 60kg green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) back into the sea. — VNA/VNS Photo

CÀ MAU — The Tam Giang Tây Border Guard Station, under the Cà Mau Border Guard Command, in coordination with the Ngọc Hiển Forest Protection Unit, released a 60kg green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) back into the wild on Monday.

At around 11 pm on April 19, Nguyễn Văn Nghĩa, a resident of Bảo Vĩ hamlet, Tân An Commune, discovered the turtle entangled at the bottom while checking fishing nets. Nghĩa and other local fishermen promptly rescued the animal.

After bringing the turtle ashore for temporary care, Nghĩa informed border guard forces, who coordinated with relevant authorities to release it back into its natural habitat.

Previously, on April 18, the station, together with the Ngọc Hiển Forest Protection Unit and local fishermen, safely released two sea turtles that were caught by the fishermen, including a hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) and a green sea turtle. — VNA/VNS

wild animals wildlife

see also

More on this story

Environment

Whale pod sighting near Phú Quý

A large pod of more than one hundred whales has been spotted near Phú Quý Island. This incredible sighting is a strong indicator of a recovering marine ecosystem, arriving perfectly as the island continues to draw eco-conscious adventurers.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom