Rare sea turtle released back into the wild in Cà Mau Province

CÀ MAU — The Tam Giang Tây Border Guard Station, under the Cà Mau Border Guard Command, in coordination with the Ngọc Hiển Forest Protection Unit, released a 60kg green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) back into the wild on Monday.

At around 11 pm on April 19, Nguyễn Văn Nghĩa, a resident of Bảo Vĩ hamlet, Tân An Commune, discovered the turtle entangled at the bottom while checking fishing nets. Nghĩa and other local fishermen promptly rescued the animal.

After bringing the turtle ashore for temporary care, Nghĩa informed border guard forces, who coordinated with relevant authorities to release it back into its natural habitat.

Previously, on April 18, the station, together with the Ngọc Hiển Forest Protection Unit and local fishermen, safely released two sea turtles that were caught by the fishermen, including a hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) and a green sea turtle. — VNA/VNS