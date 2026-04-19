Cần Thơ raises forest fire warning to dangerous level amid prolonged heat

CẦN THƠ – Cần Thơ has raised its forest fire risk to the fourth warning, a dangerous level, as prolonged heat increases risks, while tightening prevention and firefighting measures.

Field checks at key forest areas in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta city, including the Lung Ngọc Hoàng Nature Reserve and scattered forest areas, show falling humidity under forest canopies, lower canal water levels and drying vegetation.

Local authorities said post-harvest burning after the winter–spring rice crop was also increasing forest fire risks.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, temperatures in the southern region this month range from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, with some areas higher and no sign of easing.

The city’s nearby provinces such as An Giang, Cà Mau and Đồng Tháp have already recorded the fifth-level forest fire warnings, the most extreme level.

To respond proactively, the Cần Thơ Steering Committee for Forest Fire Prevention and Control has asked relevant units to urgently implement a range of measures.

Steering committees at commune level and forest owners must remain on duty 12 hours a day, from 9am to 9pm, especially during peak hours, to detect and handle fires promptly and prevent them from spreading.

Checkpoints will be set up and patrols strengthened to stop illegal entry into forests in high-risk areas.

Strict action will be taken against any use of fire that could trigger forest fires during the peak period.

Local authorities are required to ensure sufficient personnel and equipment under the “four on-the-spot” principle, including on-site forces, equipment, command and logistics. They are also asked to store water in canals and ditches to ensure readiness for firefighting.

Close coordination will be maintained among police, military, forest rangers and forest owners in patrol activities. Specific patrol plans will be developed for each high-risk area, including at night.

The steering committee has also tasked its office with closely monitoring weather conditions and applying forecast classification tables to provide timely updates on drought levels for each locality.

The city has more than 13,393ha of forest. Of this amount, about 1,582ha are considered high-risk areas and are under close monitoring.

Alongside forest fire risks, fires caused by burning rubbish, dry grass and straw in residential areas are becoming more complex.

The city recorded more than 10 fires in the first quarter of 2026, causing property losses of over VNĐ13 billion (US$494,000).

Most cases were linked to negligence and carelessness in daily life and production activities.

Some incidents were caused by uncontrolled burning or clearing vegetation with fire. The flames spread quickly and threatened nearby homes.

Local authorities warned that in extreme weather, even a small mistake could lead to serious consequences.

Residents are advised not to burn fields or roadside grass during peak heat periods. If burning is unavoidable, it must be done safely and under control. — VNS