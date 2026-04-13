Central city to expand sustainable afforestation area  

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng People’s Committee has launched a coastal afforestation project in response to climate change and to promote ‘green’ growth in 2021-30, aiming to replace 90 per cent of planted acacia areas with other sustainable, larger timber and disaster resilience species by 2040.

The central city's authorities said a total fund of VNĐ100 billion (US$4 million) will be used to improve protection on 11,800ha of natural forest and coastal planted areas during the 2026-30 period.

The afforestation plan will include a new plantation on 150ha of coastal shelterbelt in nine erosion-vulnerable communes and grow another 50ha wetland area over the next four years.

Đà Nẵng will implement pilot programme on changing 100ha of acacia with effective and protectable timber species before expanding to larger areas.

Acacia did occupy 85 per cent of total planted forest area with an equivalent of 186,000ha in the area that is the formerly Quảng Nam Province.

In 2022, bamboo, rattan and large timber afforestation projects were implemented in mountainous and rural communes of Đại Lộc, Tiên Phước, and Nam Giang.

Đà Nẵng City will continue seeking profitable agro-forestry projects in expanding sustainable forest area on creating income for local residents, while improving disaster prevention in coastal and landslide-threatened region.

The Đà Nẵng-based Centre for Biodiversity Conservation and Research (GreenViet) has started growing indigenous large timber species in primary forest restoration, natural landscapes in upstream areas with funding from donors including Ecoculture and Cloud Forest Fund from the US; the Japanese Dai-ichi Life Việt Nam and EU partners.

The newly expanded Đà Nẵng City has more than 1.4 million hectares of forest with an average of forest coverage of 57 per cent. — VNS