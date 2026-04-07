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Whale pod sighting near Phú Quý

April 07, 2026 - 17:23
A large pod of more than one hundred whales has been spotted near Phú Quý Island. This incredible sighting is a strong indicator of a recovering marine ecosystem, arriving perfectly as the island continues to draw eco-conscious adventurers.

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