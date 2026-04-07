Whale pod sighting near Phú Quý

A large pod of more than one hundred whales has been spotted near Phú Quý Island. This incredible sighting is a strong indicator of a recovering marine ecosystem, arriving perfectly as the island continues to draw eco-conscious adventurers.
A collection of 100 stories shared by community members living in a buffer zone near an elephant protection area in Nông Sơn Commune was used as material for a newly released documentary titled Chung sống (Coexistence).
The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on April 2 ordered all provinces and centrally run cities to urgently review automated wastewater and emissions monitoring systems following reports that enterprises have been tampering with data.
HCM City has officially put into operation an automated weighing software system at major solid waste treatment facilities from April 1, aiming to improve transparency, efficiency and data management in municipal waste processing.
The proposal aims to ensure that the share of electric and green-energy buses meets the green transport roadmap within its ring roads, in line with the PM’s directive and the low-emission zone implementation schedule set by the city authorities.