HCM City tightens forest fire prevention in peak dry season

HCM CITY — HCM City is intensifying efforts to prevent forest fires as the peak dry season brings prolonged heat and low humidity, raising risks in vulnerable areas.

Patrols, monitoring, and community engagement have been stepped up to curb potential blazes.

The Dinh – Thị Vải mountain forest area, spanning Châu Pha Commune and Tân Hải and Long Hương wards, covers about 3,500ha and faces constant fire risks. Steep terrain and thick vegetation accumulated over years mean even a small mistake could trigger large-scale fires.

The area is also home to more than 110 pagodas and hermitages. During Tết (Lunar New Year) and other festivals, visitor numbers rise sharply, increasing fire risk from burning incense and votive paper.

Similarly, Minh Đạm Mountain forest, covering more than 2,100ha across Long Hải, Phước Hải and Long Điền communes, is highly vulnerable. Its grass and shrub vegetation, combined with rugged terrain, makes access and fire control difficult if a blaze occurs.

With the principle that prevention is better than firefighting, forest protection forces and management boards in the city have implemented a range of measures since the start of the dry season.

Vegetation clearance and firebreak construction have been carried out in key areas, while patrols and monitoring have been intensified, especially in high-risk and heavily visited locations.

The Phú Mỹ Forest Protection Unit, managing the Dinh – Thị Vải and Minh Đạm mountain forests, noted that both areas have experienced fires in previous years.

Their proximity to tourist sites and local farms increases the risk of fires spreading quickly.

At the start of the dry season, the unit contracted residents living nearby to help guard the forests. It now manages more than 12,000ha across 15 communes and wards.

To improve monitoring, flycams and surveillance cameras have been installed at forest entrances, complemented by three watchtowers, nearly 50 water reservoirs, and on-duty teams for rapid response.

Đào Văn Điền, deputy head of the unit, said patrols and inspections have been stepped up, with personnel on duty around the clock during the peak dry season.

“The weather is at the height of the dry season, with hot and dry conditions making large-scale forest fires more likely. We have instructed local forest rangers to identify high-risk areas and strengthen communication, while asking organisations and residents living in and near forests to sign commitments, with prevention as the priority,” he said.

Local residents also play a key role.

Nguyễn Văn Hảo of Long Hải Commune said: “We live near the forest, so we understand the need to protect it for our own safety. Forest rangers regularly raise awareness, and we sign commitments and remind each other not to use fire carelessly.”

Commitments to avoid using fire during the dry season have been widely implemented, helping raise community awareness.

At Bình Châu – Phước Bửu Nature Reserve, covering nearly 10,900ha, fire prevention has also been prioritised.

Trần Đình Tuấn, deputy head of the reserve’s forest protection management division, said forces were mobilised early in the dry season to clear and burn vegetation, build firebreaks, and develop detailed response plans.

Ngô Thanh Trung, deputy head of the city Forest Protection Sub-department, said although forest fire damage has been limited in recent years, risks remain high amid increasingly extreme weather.

“Experience shows that during the peak dry season, plans, equipment, and forces are only effective when combined with public awareness. A single careless act, such as burning waste or lighting incense in the wrong place, can spark serious fires,” he said.

HCM City has a total forest area of 72,720ha, including 35,202ha of natural forest and 37,518ha of planted forest. Its forest coverage rate stands at 10.74 per cent. — VNS