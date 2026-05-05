Storms injure 12, damage thousands of homes across northern, central Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Severe storms bringing hail, lightning and strong winds have injured 12 people and damaged thousands of homes across northern and central Việt Nam in recent days, authorities said on Tuesday.

The rough weather swept across a broad swathe of the country from late May 2 to the morning of May 4, hitting provinces and cities from the northern mountains to parts of the central region.

Homes bore the brunt of the damage, with more than 3,100 damaged or having their roofs torn off. Thái Nguyên and Nghệ An were among the hardest-hit areas.

Agriculture was also heavily affected, with about 15,700ha of rice and other crops damaged, particularly in Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh.

The storms also disrupted local infrastructure. At least 25 schools and around a dozen community buildings lost roofing, while more than 100 power poles were snapped or toppled.

In Phú Thọ and Nghệ An, about 100m of river embankments were damaged or eroded, raising concerns as the country moves deeper into the rainy season.

There were also scattered industrial and maritime losses. In Nghệ An, lightning struck a storage tank at Sông Lam Sugar JSC, spilling about 2,000 tonnes of molasses, while a fishing vessel sank off Quảng Trị.

Local authorities have deployed response teams to help residents repair homes and restore basic services while continuing to compile damage reports. — VNS