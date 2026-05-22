New homes bring hope to Đắk Lắk

HÀ NỘI — Hundreds of poor and near-poor families in Đắk Lắk Province are moving into newly built homes under a nationwide anti-poverty campaign, gaining not only safer shelter before the rainy season but also renewed hope for a more stable future.

Through the emulation campaign For the Poor — Leaving No One Behind, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Đắk Lắk Province, together with local organisations and residents, has helped disadvantaged households build and repair homes across the province.

In Ky Village in Thành Nhất Ward, the family of 46-year-old Y Xuân H’Mok is busy completing a new 56sq.m house after years of living in deteriorating conditions.

Classified as a near-poor household, he and his wife rely on unstable agricultural work that barely covers daily expenses. Their old home leaked heavily during the rainy season and had become increasingly unsafe, but repairs were beyond the family’s means.

With a support of VNĐ80 million (US$3,000) from the provincial For the Poor fund and VNĐ30 million ($1,100) from the ward fund, the family’s long-held dream of a secure home is close to reality.

“Before, whenever it rained we were always anxious about leaks and draughts. With a secure new house, we are so happy because we no longer have to worry about shelter from sun and rain,” Y Xuân H’Mok said.

Y Xuân Niê, deputy secretary of Ky Village’s Party Committee, said the village has about 1,200 households, including seven classified as near-poor.

He said the Great Unity house-building programme had received strong support from residents, many of whom contributed labour during construction to help reduce costs for struggling families.

The programme has also brought visible changes in Ea Kao Ward, where the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee recently handed over two Great Unity houses to poor households.

Among the recipients was H’Rin Bkrông of Tơng Ju Village, who said the new home marked a turning point for her family.

She and her husband take on casual work to support their three children. Their new house, measuring about 60sq.m, cost roughly VNĐ170 million ($6,400), with local authorities providing VNĐ110 million ($4,100) in support.

H’Rin Bkrông said the home would motivate the family to work harder, improve their livelihoods and continue supporting their children’s education.

Đỗ Thị Kim Dũng, deputy chairwoman of the Thành Nhất Ward Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, said the ward established its For the Poor fund after the introduction of the two-tier local government model and has since carried out several support activities.

The ward has so far begun construction of five Great Unity houses and repaired another home, she said.

“This year, the ward will continue to appeal to officials, public employees, residents, organisations and businesses to contribute to the fund to support more families in need,” Dũng said.

H’Hương Bkông, chairwoman of the Ea Kao Ward Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, said the ward planned to build and repair six houses this year and would continue surveying households facing housing difficulties to provide appropriate support.

Under the Great Unity house-building programme for poor households, the Đắk Lắk Fatherland Front Committee this year allocated funding from a VNĐ38 billion ($1.4 million) support package provided by Đồng Nai Province to 100 of the province’s 102 communes and wards. Two wards were excluded because there was no identified need.

The funding will support the construction of 475 houses.

Phạm Văn Bảy, deputy chairman of the Đắk Lắk Provincial Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, said around 100 houses had already been completed and handed over, while the remainder were under construction, many reaching 60 to 80 per cent completion.

The province expects all 475 homes to be completed this month, he said.

To improve the programme’s effectiveness, Fatherland Front committees at all levels have encouraged residents to contribute labour and support work, including electricity installation, canopies and fencing, to help lower construction costs while ensuring homes meet the three solid standards of solid floors, walls and roofs.

Last year, under the Prime Minister’s policy to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing, Đắk Lắk Province built more than 8,800 homes.

Local authorities say the Great Unity housing programme has not only improved living conditions for disadvantaged families but also strengthened community solidarity and public support for anti-poverty efforts. — VNS