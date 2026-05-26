Most current vehicle models are compatible with E10 biofuel gasoline: manufacturers

HÀ NỘI — Most current automobile and motorcycle models in Việt Nam can safely use E10 biofuel gasoline, manufacturers say, although some older vehicles may face compatibility issues as the country prepares for a nationwide rollout next month.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, on May 26, released feedback from the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM) and the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) regarding the use of E10 gasoline, which contains 10 per cent ethanol.

The fuel is scheduled to be introduced nationwide from the beginning of next month as part of Việt Nam’s strategy to promote greener energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

VAMM, whose members include Honda, Yamaha, Piaggio, SYM and Suzuki, said assessments showed most motorcycles currently in circulation were compatible with E10 fuel without requiring technical modifications.

Suzuki said most of its models were also suitable for E10, although several older models were still undergoing verification. These include the Viva 110, Smash, Smash Revo, Shogun, Amity, AN125, GN125, Hayate, EN150, GZ150, UA125 and GD110.

VAMM said it fully supported the Government’s policy to expand E10 use, but stressed that fuel quality must comply with standards aligned with vehicle emission requirements.

Meanwhile, VAMA said preliminary reviews showed vehicles currently in production were compatible with E10 fuel.

However, the association raised concerns about older models manufactured before E10 became widely available, noting that some vehicles were not originally designed to use the fuel.

One VAMA member said its light truck model, first produced in 1996, was not compatible with E10 gasoline. The vehicle was discontinued in 2023 after more than 60,000 units had been sold in Việt Nam.

Several car manufacturers are continuing to assess the effects of E10 fuel on engine performance, with many agreeing that vehicles produced before 2006 may face compatibility issues.

No official complaints recorded

The ministry said it had not received any official complaints regarding the quality of E5 or E10 biofuel gasoline, or reports of negative impacts on engine performance or durability, following nationwide E5 distribution and pilot E10 sales in several localities since August 2025.

According to the ministry, promoting biofuels forms part of the Government’s long-term strategy to develop a greener, low-carbon economy, strengthen energy security and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has also issued Circular No 50 outlining Việt Nam’s roadmap for biofuel blending.

Under the regulation, from June 1, 2026, all unleaded gasoline meeting current national technical standards must be blended into E10 gasoline for use in petrol-powered vehicles nationwide.

The circular also allows E5 RON92 gasoline to continue being blended and sold for petrol engines until December 31, 2030. — VNS