Belavia Belarusian Airlines launches Minsk – Nha Trang service

HÀ NỘI — Belavia Belarusian Airlines launched its first regular service linking Belarus and Việt Nam on March 19, connecting Minsk to Nha Trang – an important step forward in bilateral ties and people-to-people exchanges.

Passengers on the debut Minsk – Nha Trang flight were greeted at Minsk National Airport with a traditional Vietnamese dance performance by the local Vietnamese community, along with souvenirs marking the milestone since the upgrade of Việt Nam – Belarus ties to a Strategic Partnership in May 2025.

The flight departed Minsk at 00.30 (local time) on March 20 and landed at Cam Ranh International Airport. The inaugural service was fully booked, with all 270 seats occupied.

Vladimir Barkun, deputy general director for Marketing and Foreign Economic Activity of Belavia, said the route is the longest in the airline’s network, covering nearly 9,300km with an estimated flight duration of around 11 hours.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyễn Văn Trung said the move aims to realise high-level agreements reached during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Belarus in May 2025, when the two countries upgraded their ties to a Strategic Partnership.

The service will meet demand from tourists, business travellers and the Vietnamese community living and studying in Belarus, while further boosting people-to-people exchanges.

He described Belarus as a longstanding friend of Việt Nam, with both sides poised to explore new areas of cooperation.

Regarding future prospects, Press Secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Ruslan Varankov said Belarus is considering launching a tractor assembly facility in Việt Nam, alongside infrastructure projects using Belarusian equipment. Logistics and tourism cooperation also hold strong potential.

Against the current geopolitical backdrop, Việt Nam stands out as an appealing destination for Belarusian travellers. Improved air connectivity, he said, will not only bring people closer but also open up business opportunities.

The route was originally scheduled for March 31 but was brought forward due to strong demand from travel companies.

Belavia will deploy Airbus A330-200 wide-body aircraft with a capacity of 281 passengers on the service. The inaugural flight featured a special livery marking the airline’s 30th anniversary.

The next round-trip flight to and from Nha Trang is set for March 27. From March 31, services will operate three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. — VNA/VNS