Việt Nam, EU enhance cooperation in green finance

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance wishes to strengthen cooperation with the European Union (EU) in green finance, digital finance, capital market development, public finance management and the adoption of international financial standards, Minister Ngô Văn Tuấn told Ambassador Julien Guerrier, head of the EU Delegation to Việt Nam, on June 15.

Tuấn reaffirmed that Việt Nam greatly values its relationship with the EU and appreciates the positive progress in bilateral collaboration in recent years. The EU remains one of Việt Nam’s leading economic, trade and investment partners, especially since the EU – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect on August 1, 2020, and bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January 2026.

He hoped for the continuation of close coordination with the EU Delegation and European partners to deepen the Việt Nam – EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive manner.

Sharing updates on Việt Nam’s macro-economic situation, the minister noted that amid persistent global uncertainty, Việt Nam remains committed to maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, safeguarding major economic balances and promoting growth.

An appropriately expanded and focus-driven fiscal policy monetary policy has been implemented, with close and harmonious coordination with a proactive, flexible and timely monetary policy and other macroeconomic measures, helping ensure macro-economic stability and major economic balances.

In the financial sector, the Ministry of Finance is accelerating administrative reforms, modernising tax, customs and treasury administration, promoting digital transformation, enhancing state budget collection management, and improving the efficiency of public resource use. It is also restructuring the national financial system and developing a transparent, safe, efficient and sustainable capital market, shared Tuấn.

For his part, Ambassador Guerrier praised the Ministry of Finance’s role in macroeconomic governance, taxation and customs administration and development resource management.

He reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to support Việt Nam in achieving its strategic development goals, including through approximately 450 million euros (US$522.3 million) in direct funding.

The EU, he said, remains a key partner for Việt Nam under the framework of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Amid geopolitical challenges affecting fossil fuel supplies, the EU encourages Việt Nam to maximise its available renewable energy resources, including wind, solar and hydropower, the ambassador said, highlighting the European Investment Bank’s support for sustainable transport infrastructure and port development projects in Việt Nam.

According to Guerrier, the issuance of more than $360 billion worth of green bonds across major financial centres last year demonstrates the significant financing potential available to support Việt Nam’s net-zero transition.

He added that the EU is providing technical assistance through the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes to help Việt Nam improve its international ratings and safeguard its investment reputation.

Regarding the draft excise tax policy on alcoholic beverages, the ambassador expressed the EU’s support for Việt Nam’s public health objectives while emphasising the importance of ensuring non-discriminatory treatment for European businesses.

Addressing taxation issues, Tuấn acknowledged the effective technical cooperation between Việt Nam, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Global Forum. He stressed that Việt Nam is not a tax haven and remains firmly committed to international transparency standards, policy reform and enhanced public finance governance.

The minister also noted that Việt Nam’s excise tax policy for alcoholic beverages is clearly stipulated in the 2025 Law on Excise Tax, including a roadmap for tax increases from 2026 aimed at protecting public health and curbing harmful consumption.

Tuấn reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to ensuring equal tax treatment for both domestic and foreign investors, expressing his hope that Ambassador Guerrier will encourage the remaining EU member states to promptly ratify the EU – Việt Namm Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

He also called on the EU to help facilitate Vietnamese firms' access to green finance, expand technical and financial assistance for green transition, and enhance cooperation in strategic technologies, innovation, digital finance and high-tech human resources development.

With the strong foundation already in place, the official said he hopes Việt Nam – EU relations will continue to develop in a more substantive, effective and dynamic manner in the years ahead. — VNA/VNS