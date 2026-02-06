Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Opinion

Việt Nam, Laos, Cambodia seek new opportunities, development space together: expert

February 06, 2026 - 20:55
Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos maintain cooperation mechanisms across all fields, from politics and socio-economic development to cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Given this, the meeting helps the parties seize opportunities and respond promptly to common challenges amid increasingly complex regional and international developments.

 

Him Raksmey, Executive Director of the Cambodia Centre for Regional Studies. — VNA/VNS Photo

PHNOM PENH — The meeting between the leaders of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) held in Phnom Penh on Friday demonstrates the priority the three Southeast Asian neighbouring countries place on their friendship, said Him Raksmey, Executive Director of the Cambodia Centre for Regional Studies (CCRS).

In an interview granted to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Phnom Penh regarding the meeting, co-chaired by CPV General Secretary Tô Lâm, CPP President Hun Sen, and LPRP General Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith, Raksmey noted that by practice, after completing leadership restructuring, particularly in Việt Nam and Laos, the three ruling parties always arrange to meet as soon as possible, a move reflecting their mutual respect.

According to him, as neighbouring countries with similar historical backgrounds and national development conditions, as well as many shared concerns, the high-level meeting serves as a mechanism and forum for the three sides to further exchange views and opinions, thereby seeking strategic measures for opening up development opportunities and space for each country within the trilateral framework.

Raksmey said Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos maintain cooperation mechanisms across all fields, from politics and socio-economic development to cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Given this, the meeting helps the parties seize opportunities and respond promptly to common challenges amid increasingly complex regional and international developments.

The CCRS leader expressed his expectation that following the event, more cooperation programmes and projects will be carried out among the three countries, and that they will generate more positive outcomes and benefits to all the three sides, for the shared and highest interests of the three countries and their peoples. — VNA/VNS 

see also

More on this story

Opinion

14th National Congress demonstrates CPV’s political resolve, stature: int'l friends

Dasun Wijesekara, a representative of the Media Unit of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP-People's Liberation Front) of Sri Lanka described the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam as an event of exceptional scale, noting that organising such a programme is far from easy and reflects the Party’s vitality and strong organisational capacity.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom