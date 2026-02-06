Việt Nam, Laos, Cambodia seek new opportunities, development space together: expert

PHNOM PENH — The meeting between the leaders of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) held in Phnom Penh on Friday demonstrates the priority the three Southeast Asian neighbouring countries place on their friendship, said Him Raksmey, Executive Director of the Cambodia Centre for Regional Studies (CCRS).

In an interview granted to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Phnom Penh regarding the meeting, co-chaired by CPV General Secretary Tô Lâm, CPP President Hun Sen, and LPRP General Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith, Raksmey noted that by practice, after completing leadership restructuring, particularly in Việt Nam and Laos, the three ruling parties always arrange to meet as soon as possible, a move reflecting their mutual respect.

According to him, as neighbouring countries with similar historical backgrounds and national development conditions, as well as many shared concerns, the high-level meeting serves as a mechanism and forum for the three sides to further exchange views and opinions, thereby seeking strategic measures for opening up development opportunities and space for each country within the trilateral framework.

Raksmey said Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos maintain cooperation mechanisms across all fields, from politics and socio-economic development to cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Given this, the meeting helps the parties seize opportunities and respond promptly to common challenges amid increasingly complex regional and international developments.

The CCRS leader expressed his expectation that following the event, more cooperation programmes and projects will be carried out among the three countries, and that they will generate more positive outcomes and benefits to all the three sides, for the shared and highest interests of the three countries and their peoples. — VNA/VNS