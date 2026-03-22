Spice and soul in every Laksa bowl at Pacifica

A refined take on a Southeast Asian classic, the Singapore Laksa at Pacifica Restaurant, Pan Pacific Hanoi, is a culinary symphony of depth and balance.

Crafted by Chef Hoa Trung Kiên, the dish blends the fiery warmth of artisanal sambal with the velvety richness of milk and coconut. Hand‑pressed noodles and pristine tiger prawns elevate the experience, offering diners a sophisticated journey through the vibrant flavours of the region.

Ingredients:

For Aromatic Broth Base:

500ml chicken stock

100g laksa paste

90g coconut milk powder

200g fatty milk

40g sambal chilli

A pinch of chicken powder

Components:

500g laksa signature noodles

6 tiger prawns, cleaned and deveined

100g fish cake, thinly sliced

6 fried tofu puffs

1 boiled egg, halved

40g fresh bean sprouts, blanched

Garnish:

Finely chopped laksa leaves

Preparation:

Bring the chicken stock to a simmer. Whisk in the coconut milk powder until smooth, then stir in the laksa paste and chicken powder.

Clean the tiger prawns by removing the heads and deveining them for a pristine presentation. Boil until opaque, then gently simmer them in the broth to absorb the aromatic flavours.

Cook the noodles in boiling water. Once they float, transfer them to a cold water bath and rinse 2–3 times to ensure a firm, smooth texture.

Place the noodles into a deep, warmed bowl. Ladle the rich, fragrant broth over them, arranging the tofu and prawns so they are displayed prominently.

Top with bean sprouts, a halved boiled egg, and a delicate sprinkle of chopped laksa leaves. Serve with sambal chilli on the side for a personalised touch of heat.

You can enjoy Singapore Laksa and a wide range of other mouth‑watering dishes at Pacifica Restaurant, Pan Pacific Hanoi, located at 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình Ward, Hà Nội. Tel: (024) 38238888. — VNS